The St. Thomas More girls' basketball team ended the regular season with a bang as it traveled to Brandon Valley to take on the second ranked Lynx on Saturday afternoon.
The Cavaliers battled back to overcome a fourth quarter deficit and dropped the Lynx 66-58 to gain some momentum as they head into the postseason next week.
The win also snapped a seven-game Brandon Valley winning streak.
The Lynx had control of the matchup early, taking a 16-14 lead into the second, before holding onto a 26-24 advantage at the half.
After Brandon Valley Extended its lead to 44-40 heading into the fourth, the Cavaliers used a 26-point fourth quarter to rally and pick up the win.
Haleigh Timmer led the way for STM with 33 points, while Lizzy Elder chipped in with 12.
Trinity Law paced the Lynx with 17 points, followed by Danica Kocer, who added 10.
The Cavaliers, 14-5, will head into the Region 8A tournament where they will face off with Custer on Monday night.
Brandon Valley (16-3) awaits the seeding for the Class AA SoDak 16 starting March 1.
YANKTON 64, DOUGLAS 33: Yankton jumped out to an early lead and didn’t look back as it ran past Douglas on the road.
No other information was made available for this game.
Douglas closes out the regular season at 9-10 and awaits the seeding for the Class AA SoDak 16.
Boys Basketball
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 66, GREGORY 52: Despite a tough loss to Hot Springs on Friday night, Rapid City Christian showed its resiliency with a win over Gregory to end the regular season on a high note.
Zane Schlabach led the Comets (16-4) with 16 points, while Levi Vanden Bos had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Ethan Wipf chipped in with 14 points for Christian.
Coy Determan paced the Gorillas with 21 points and Tommie Determan finished with 18.
Rapid City Christian, the second seeded team in Region 8A, will play Lead-Deadwood on Tuesday night.
EDGEMONT 52, NEW UNDERWOOD 49: Edgemont closed out the regular season with a win over New Underwood.
The Tigers got out to a quick start as they took a 15-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. After battling back to cut the deficit to 29-26 at the half, the Moguls started to take over as they outscored New Underwood 11-0 in the third.
Edgemont held off the Tigers in the fourth to pick up its 10th win of the season, the first time the team has done so in 25 years.
Caleb Simons led the Moguls with 23 points, six rebounds and five steals. Kaleb Darrow added nine points and five assists, while Grant Darrow finished with nine points.
Dusty Merchen paced the Tigers with 15 points and Kilter Clard added nine.
Edgemont (10-10) and New Underwood (4-15) will play in the first round of the Region 7B tournament on Monday in Wall.
BRANDON VALLEY 62, ST. THOMAS MORE 52: A night after going toe-to-toe against Yankton on the road, the No. 3 (A) St. Thomas More boys found themselves in a similar situation Saturday afternoon as they dropped a tough decision to No. 4 (AA) Brandon Valley.
Evan Talcott led the way for BV with 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting. He was joined in double figures by Carter Olthoff who tallied 12 points and Jackson Hilton who added 10.
Caden Casey led the Cavaliers with 17 points.
St. Thomas More (16-4) will be the top seed and receive a first round bye in the upcoming Region 8A tournament starting Tuesday.
YANKTON 68, DOUGLAS 41: Yankton closed out the season with an easy win as it dropped the Patriots.
No other information was made available for this game.
Douglas closes out the season at 2-17.