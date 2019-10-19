The St. Thomas More volleyball team continued its hot streak Saturday when it won the Douglas Invitational in Box Elder.
The Cavaliers closed out the tournament with a win over Kadoka Area in the title game, although it wasn’t easy.
STM won the first set 25-23, before the Kougars took the second set 29-27. The Cavaliers took over from there and sealed the win with a 25-19 victory in the third.
To get to the title game, STM opened the championship bracket with a 25-15, 25-17 win over Douglas, before sweeping Faith in a semifinal match (25-17, 25-20).
In pool play, the Cavs earned a trio of sweeps, including wins over Wall (25-14, 25-11), Pine Ridge (25-20, 25-17) and Bison (25-10, 25-7).
Kadoka defeated Philip (25-22, 25-18) and Pine Ridge (25-17, 25-22) in championship bracket play to get to the title game.
Bennett County won the consolation title with a 27-25, 25-19 victory over Little Wound.
NEW UNDERWOOD 3, JONES COUNTY 0: The Tigers pulled out the win over the Coyotes in three sets Saturday in Murdo, 25-19, 25-23 and 25-22.
The win was New Underwood's fifth straight and moved its record to 14-4.
You have free articles remaining.
Avery Heinert had a big day for the Tigers with 18-of-18 serving and two aces, 11 block assists and six kills. Cerington Jones finished with six kills and seven block assists, while Lexi Ballard finished with 12 kills and seven block assists.
Emma Madsen finished with 29 set assists and 13-of-13 serving.
No results were mad available for Jones County.
New Underwood is at Kadoka Area Tuesday, while Jones County, 5-17, hosts Colome.
RAPID CITY STEVENS 3, MITCHELL 0: Rapid City Stevens closed out the weekend series with a straight-set victory over Mitchell.
The Raiders kicked off the match with a 25-18 win, before putting it away with 25-15 and 25-10 victories in the next two sets.
No other information was made available for this match.
Rapid City Stevens (16-8) will play in the East-West Invitational in Harrisburg starting Friday.