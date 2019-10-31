The St. Thomas More football team gave No. 2 Winner all it could handle in the first half and through much of the third quarter, before the Warriors ground attack put the game away for a 36-13 win Thursday in a Class 11B quarterfinal game in Winner.
Winner rolled up 398 yards on the ground and outscored the Cavaliers 22-6 in the second half.
Longtime STM head coach Wayne Sullivan said he thought his team moved the ball well against the Warriors and came a long way from the second game of the season — a 46-20 loss to the same Winner team.
A couple of mistakes —a fumble and a running into the kicker penalty —hurt the Cavaliers at crucial times in the second half.
"We had some momentum, but you can't fumble, you can't turn the ball over, and that hurt us," Sullivan said. "There were little things here and there, but Winner is a tough team, and they should hopefully win it all. I just thought our boys came out and played one of the better games we have played all year against a very, very good football team."
The Cavaliers, the No. 7 seed, struck first when quarterback Ryder Kirsch found Grant Huber wide open for a 53-yard touchdown pass. With Jack Green's point after touchdown kick, STM was up 7-0.
Winner answered on a 4-yard touchdown run by Trevor Peters and the 2-point run by Sam Krueger for the one-point lead.
It was 14-7 at halftime when quarterback Brady Fritz went to the air with a rare pass and found a wide open Phillip Jorgensen from 38 yards and the score, with just 17 seconds remaining.
The Warriors got some breathing room in the third on a 3-yard TD run by Peters and led 22-7 going into the fourth. STM had a nice time-consuming drive that ended with a missed field goal.
Winner began to put the game away midway through the fourth quarter when Peters scored from 8 yards out for a 28-7 lead. Kirsch and the Cavs finally got in the end zone again on a 3-yard pass to Huber.
The Warriors closed the scoring on a 20-yard run by Kruger and a 2-point run by Peters.
Winner had three rushers go over 100 yards, led by Peters with 136 yards on 22 carries and three TDs, Kruger with 130 yards on 16 carries and Jorgensen with 122 yards on 19 carries. As a team, the Warriors finished with 431 yards of total offense as Fritz was 2-of-4 passing for 33 yards and the one score.
STM got a majority of its yards through the air, as Kirsch was 23-of-41 passing for 255 yards and the two scores. As a team, the Cavs finished with 319 yards as Wojcik added 50 yards on 15 carries.
Wojcik also caught nine passes for 45 yards, while Jake Goble caught eight passes for 108 yards. Huber finished with five receptions for 87 yards.
Winner, 10-0, will move on to the semifinals and will host Webster Area, while STM closed the season at 8-2.
"You try to get young men to work hard and execute, and to commit to something, and they did," Sullivan said. "Our whole goal was to get better each week, and I thought we did that. Our coaches did a great job putting us into the position to win eight games. One of these seasons we're going to end our season with a victory."
Class 11AAA
BRANDON VALLEY 52, RAPID CITY STEVENS 21: The Rapid City Stevens football team had a chance to avenge its regular season finale loss to the Lynx as it traveled to Brandon to open the Class 11AAA playoffs.
This time around, it was all Brandon Valley from the outset as it took a big lead and didn’t look back on its way to earning the big win Thursday night.
The Lynx, who defeated Stevens 28-7 to close out the season, took a 14-0 lead with seven minutes remaining in the opening quarter. The Raiders showed some fight early, though, as they cut the early deficit to 14-7 on a kickoff return for a touchdown.
Brandon Valley had an immediate answer as it drove downfield and regained the 14-point lead with another score to make it 21-7 with 43 seconds remaining.
After a Stevens turnover, the Lynx found the end zone again to take a 28-7 lead to close out the first quarter.
From there it was all Brandon Valley as it scored 17 points in the second, before adding another touchdown in the third quarter to make it 52-7 as the game entered the fourth.
The Raiders scored the first of their fourth quarter touchdowns on 2-yard pass from Colton Hartford to Bridger Nesbit.
The second touchdown came from the second-string players as Justice Elkhorn connected with Alex Trohkimoinen on a 50-yard TD pass.
“You have to give credit to Brandon Valley, they are a seasoned playoff team and that’s how they play,” Raider coach Steve Svendsen said. “Credit to them and their coaching staff and the way they played. I give credit to our kids, too. They made the playoffs and that is what we wanted to do. We got a great bunch of kids and I want to thank them for what they have done all season. We were looking to change the culture here and that is what we did.”
With the win, the Lynx will play Sioux Falls Washington next Friday, while the Raiders close out their season at 3-7.
Class 11AA
PIERRE 103, SPEARFISH 0: The Governors kicked off postseason play with a big win as they ran past the Spartans Thursday night in Pierre.
The win was never in doubt for Pierre as it went into the half with a 75-0 lead, before extending it to 96-0 to end the third.
No other information was made available for this game.
Pierre (10-0) will play Mitchell next Friday, while Spearfish finished the season at 0-10.
BROOKINGS 52, DOUGLAS 13: Brookings had little trouble in its 11AA matchup as it picked up the win over the Patriots.
No other information was made available for this game.
Brookings (9-1) will play Huron next Friday, while Douglas closes out the season at 1-9.
Class 9AA
LEMMON/MCINTOSH 46, HAMLIN 36: The Cowboys pulled out a win over Hamlin in the quarterfinals of the 9AA playoffs Thursday night.
No other information was made available for this game.
Lemmon/McIntosh (9-1) will play at top-seeded Viborg-Hurley next Friday, while Hamlin closed out the season at 7-3.
BON HOMME 55, JONES COUNTY/WHITE RIVER 0: The Cavaliers shutout Jones County/White River in the second round of the 9AA playoffs on Thursday.
No other information was made available for this match.
Bon Homme (9-1) will host Deuel in the next round, while Jones County/White River finished the season at 5-5.
Class 9A
CANISTOTA/FREEMAN 44, WALL 13: Canistota/Freeman advanced to the semifinal round of the 9A playoffs with a win over Wall.
No other information was made available for this game.
Canistota/Freeman (9-1) travels to Sully Buttes for a semifinal matchup with Sully Buttes, while the Eagles finish the season at 7-3.
Class 9B
HARDING COUNTY 38, KADOKA AREA 26: Harding County pulled away late as it scored a win over Kadoka Area in a Class 9B quarterfinal Thursday night.
The game was close throughout with the Ranchers leading 16-6 at the half, but the Kougars battled back in the third quarter as they outscored Harding County 14-6 to cut the deficit to 22-20.
Harding County outscored Kadoka 16-6 in the fourth to put the game out of reach.
Camden Hett paced the Ranchers with 11 completions for 214 yards and two touchdowns, while Sam Adams led the ground attack with 21 carries for 97 yards and two scores.
Zack Anders added six receptions for 123 yards and two TDs, while Hett had 83 rushing yards on 17 carries.
Hudson Johnson had a big game for the Kougars as he finished with 229 yards on 32 carries and a pair of touchdowns.
Harding County (8-1) will take on Herreid/Selby Area in the semifinals, while Kadoka’s season ends at 3-6.