St. Thomas More had one strategy in playing Spearfish in Black Hills Conference volleyball action Tuesday – to go on the attack. The Cavaliers did just that in sweeping the Spartans 25-18, 25-20, 25-8 on More’s home court.
A passive effort in a straight-set loss to Hill City on Saturday at the Belle Fourche Invitational didn’t sit well with More head coach Scott Benson, who had his Cavaliers push the ball to the net throughout the match.
“Our goal was we wanted to be aggressive on offense, and that’s what we did,” said Benson, whose team had a 10-match win streak halted by the Rangers. “The game plan tonight was attack, and that’s what we did.”
Ciara Benson led More with 18 kills and four aces. Haleigh Timmer was right behind her with 14. Cavalier setter Sarah Matthes finished with 36 assists and a team-high five aces. On the defensive side, Skylar Sullivan led the way with 11 digs.
“Our game is power,” Benson noted. “We’re going to swing and we’re going to block and we’re going to serve hard.”
A young Spearfish squad made a game effort against More. The Spartans jumped out to an early lead in the opening set, primarily behind the blocking of middle blocker Karstin DuPont, setter Ashtyn Reiners and outside hitter Dylan Reman.
A DuPont block pulled the Spartans within 12-11, but More countered by scoring nine straight points to pull ahead 21-11 before closing the set out on a Timmer kill after Spearfish climbed within 24-18.
The second set found More pushing ahead and Spearfish scratching back into a tie with the Cavaliers. Back-to-back kills by Ciara Benson staked More to a 10-6 lead, but Spearfish tied the set at 13-all when Reiners scored on a kill then a block.
A kill by Reese Ross broke a 17-all tie and started More on a run of five straight points to nudge the Cavaliers ahead 22-17. Benson closed out the set at 25-20 with back-to-back kills.
“I really felt we were going to pull that second set out,” Spearfish head coach Christine Skoglund said. “We had more energy, and we played with more direction on where we were going to be placing the ball. We needed more setups and we needed more kills off those setups.”
The Cavaliers scored the first six points of the third set and jumped ahead 16-3 before a Spartan passing error closed the set at 25-8 and with it the match.
“We played a ton better than last week,” Skoglund said. “More knows how to attack. They know how to be aggressive. We’re a younger team, and we are working on being in that attacking mode and trying to be more aggressive.”
The Cavaliers (19-5 overall) are off until Tuesday when they play at Philip. The match is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Spearfish (2-13 overall) travels to Scottsbluff, Neb., for matches on Friday and Saturday.