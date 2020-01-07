Cavaliers run past Broncs for BHC win

“We came into the huddle to talk and said we need to bring more energy,” said More senior Caden Casey, who scored nine of his 11 points in the second quarter. “We started talking on defense and getting the job done.”

Casey made a jumper then Ryder Kirsch, who finished with a game-high 15 points, hit two free throws and followed with a 3-point play to make it 26-20. Grant Huber, who scored nine of his 11 points in the second period, scored eight straight points for More at one point as the Cavaliers went to the half up46-23.

“I was pleased with our energy and effort tonight,” More coach Dave Hollenbeck said. “We were a little bit anxious and gambled a few times on defense. Belle was able to get some scoring early, but then we settled in and our press really started working.”

Keaton Benson scored 10 points to lead the Broncs. Colby Nowowiejski finished with nine points for Belle, which hit 14 of 35 field goal attempts.

“We were trying to mix up defenses on them and keep them out of rhythm,” Pottorff said of his team’s play. “I loved the way we were competing. We handled their pressure. We were getting decent looks. The reason why STM is the No. 1 team in the state right now. They can make things happen real fast.”