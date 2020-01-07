Cavaliers run past Broncs for BHC win

Belle Fourche coach Clay Pottorff had an apt description for how St. Thomas More turned a tight ballgame into a runaway in the span of six minutes on Tuesday.
The Broncs drew within 19-18 at the 6:14 mark of the second quarter on a 3-pointer by Tate Larson. The Cavaliers bowed their backs, turned up the defensive heat and took control of the game by outscoring Belle Fourche 27-5 to close the half on the way to a 75-36 victory.
“They stun you and once they get a hold of you, they clamp down,” Pottorff said. “Once those teeth get into you, they keep biting harder. The more they bite, the bigger chunks they take out of you.”
The bites Pottorff referred to came in the form of turnovers, many of which were caused by the Cavaliers full-court press. By game’s end, More forced 18 giveaways, but many of them came in that critical stretch in the second period.
The first 10 minutes of the contest was closely contested. The Cavaliers took the lead early on, but the Broncs managed More’s press pretty well and stayed in the game because of it.
After Larson hit his 3-pointer from the right wing, the Broncs started to struggle against the Cavaliers pressure. Coming out of a timeout, More used its defense to get its running game going, and the Cavaliers kept the Broncs clamped down while taking control on the scoreboard.
“We came into the huddle to talk and said we need to bring more energy,” said More senior Caden Casey, who scored nine of his 11 points in the second quarter. “We started talking on defense and getting the job done.”
Casey made a jumper then Ryder Kirsch, who finished with a game-high 15 points, hit two free throws and followed with a 3-point play to make it 26-20. Grant Huber, who scored nine of his 11 points in the second period, scored eight straight points for More at one point as the Cavaliers went to the half up46-23.
“I was pleased with our energy and effort tonight,” More coach Dave Hollenbeck said. “We were a little bit anxious and gambled a few times on defense. Belle was able to get some scoring early, but then we settled in and our press really started working.”
Keaton Benson scored 10 points to lead the Broncs. Colby Nowowiejski finished with nine points for Belle, which hit 14 of 35 field goal attempts.
“We were trying to mix up defenses on them and keep them out of rhythm,” Pottorff said of his team’s play. “I loved the way we were competing. We handled their pressure. We were getting decent looks. The reason why STM is the No. 1 team in the state right now. They can make things happen real fast.”
Next up for St. Thomas More (6-0, 2-0 BHC) is a Thursday rematch with Douglas, starting at 7:30 p.m. The Cavaliers downed the Patriots 72-45 when they teams met on Dec. 17 at Douglas.
Belle Fourche (5-3, 2-1 BHC) returns home for its next game, a Saturday matchup with Red Cloud that tips off at 4:30 p.m.