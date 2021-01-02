Cavaliers run past Lady Comets

The Rapid City Christian girls' basketball team got off to a good start, trailing Class A No. 1 St. Thomas More 11-7 late in the first quarter, but the Cavaliers scored the final eight points of the quarter on their way to an 76-37 win Saturday night.

After taking a 19-7 lead after one quarter, the Cavaliers scored 26 in the second to maintain a 45-19 advantage at halftime. The Lady Comets' Olivia Kieffer picked up her third foul with 2:38 left before intermission and when she went to the bench, the score got more lopsided.

Kieffer had five points in the first half for the Lady Comets, but she led the team with 15 total, including 7-of-12 free throw shooting.

Mairin Duffy led the Cavaliers with 22 points, and Haleigh Timmer scored 21, including four 3-pointers. Timmer had 15 points in the first half and saw limited playing time after the break.

St. Thomas More rolled to a 62-22 lead after three quarters.

Jada Mollman had a solid game for STM with eight points and a good defensive effort. Fellow sophomore Reese Ross had 16 points and a couple of big blocks for the Cavs. Gabby Robbins added seven points for STM.

After Kieffer's 15, Alexa Ham added nine points for the Lady Comets and Abby Pierce had five.