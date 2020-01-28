Cavaliers shake off pesky Spartans

St. Thomas More outscored Spearfish 29-11 over the final 10 minutes of the game, as the second-ranked Cavaliers downed the Spartans 66-40 on Tuesday in Black Hills Conference girls' basketball action at the STM gymnasium.

More zipped out to a 16-4 lead after a quarter and went to the half up 29-16, but Spearfish battled back into the game. The Spartans pulled within eight points after Erin Rotert canned a 3-pointer before the Cavaliers regrouped and shared scoring over the final 10 minutes of the game.

“Spearfish did a great job defending us help-side, and their weak-side defense was making it tough,” STM coach Brandon Kandolin said. “The big thing was, we needed some other kids to step up and be a threat.”

With Spearfish focusing its defensive efforts on shutting down More’s Haleigh Timmer, the Cavaliers finally got some scoring elsewhere.

Delaney Klosterman got loose for a basket after cutting to the hoop on the back side of Spearfish’s defense. Then Mairin Duffy canned a jump shot and Klosterman added a free throw to push the Cavaliers up 45-30.

Duffy and Klosterman opened the fourth quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers, and Duffy added two free throws to push STM ahead 53-32.