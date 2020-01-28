Cavaliers shake off pesky Spartans

St. Thomas More outscored Spearfish 29-11 over the final 10 minutes of the game, as the second-ranked Cavaliers downed the Spartans 66-40 on Tuesday in Black Hills Conference girls' basketball action at the STM gymnasium.
More zipped out to a 16-4 lead after a quarter and went to the half up 29-16, but Spearfish battled back into the game. The Spartans pulled within eight points after Erin Rotert canned a 3-pointer before the Cavaliers regrouped and shared scoring over the final 10 minutes of the game.
“Spearfish did a great job defending us help-side, and their weak-side defense was making it tough,” STM coach Brandon Kandolin said. “The big thing was, we needed some other kids to step up and be a threat.”
With Spearfish focusing its defensive efforts on shutting down More’s Haleigh Timmer, the Cavaliers finally got some scoring elsewhere.
Delaney Klosterman got loose for a basket after cutting to the hoop on the back side of Spearfish’s defense. Then Mairin Duffy canned a jump shot and Klosterman added a free throw to push the Cavaliers up 45-30.
Duffy and Klosterman opened the fourth quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers, and Duffy added two free throws to push STM ahead 53-32.
“Our kids battled their tails off,” Spartan coach Eric Lappe said, “but STM, they just executed better down the stretch. We just didn’t shoot as well from three as we have all year.”
Timmer led all scorers with 20 points, while guards Jenna Jacobson and Scarlet Grimshaw tossed in 12 points each. Duffy finished with 11 points and Klosterman had eight.
“Spearfish wanted to sag off and help on Haleigh so bad,” Kandolin said of the Spartans’ defense. “Mairin being able to hit three, four shots. And we had some other girls make some shots, especially when we started that run near the end of the third quarter.”
The Spartans got nine points from both Stella Marcus and Ashtyn Reiners and eight from Rotert.
More (12-0) is back in action Thursday when the Cavaliers host Sturgis, starting at 6 p.m. Spearfish (4-8) has a break until Feb. 4 when the Spartans have a 5:30 p.m. home game against Lead-Deadwood.