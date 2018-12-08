It didn't take long for the St. Thomas More boys' basketball team to get off and running, as the Cavaliers streaked by a young Chamberlain squad 81-52 Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.
STM jumped out to an 8-2 lead less than two minutes into the game, and despite actually giving that lead up temporarily a couple of minutes later, turned the game into a running clock situation by the fourth quarter.
Five Cavaliers scored at least nine points, led by 28 from junior Ryder Kirsch, who played just a couple of minutes into the fourth quarter.
"It was really fun to get back out on the court with my teammates," Kirsch said. "We did a really good job tonight running the fastbreak and getting open. Everyone was knocking down shots; it was a good team effort."
Veteran STM coach Dave Hollenbeck was pleased with the way his team came out and played for the first time out. He said they shared the ball and played with a better energy level.
"I think our tempo helped us. We played a little better when we play faster," he said. "That kind of helped us stretch out the lead a little bit. But we did a decent job on the glass tonight. I thought the guys rebounded fairly well. Overall, we're pleased, but it is early. We've got as ways to go."
Kirsch had 11 points in the first quarter as the Cavaliers led 21-13 and 16 by halftime.
Junior guard Caden Casey hit two 3-pointers and slashed his way to 14 second-quarter points for all of his game scoring, as the Cavs held a healthy 46-18 halftime lead.
Ryan Wojcik would score 11, Michael Eastmo 10 and Michael Gylten nine for STM.
"The thing is everyone on our team can score from anywhere on the court," Kirsch said.
Chamberlain hung in there at times behind the nice outside shooting from Louie Running Horse, who hit four 3-pointers and led the Cubs with 18 points, all through three quarters. Dayton Priebe also scored 10 points.
"Chamberlain is a nice ball club, they are well coached," Hollenbeck said. "They are going to be pretty solid by the end of the year."
Eastmo, a 6-foot-7 senior, made his return to the lineup after sitting out last season with concussion problems. Along with his 10 points, he also dominated on the glass against the smaller Cubs.
Hollenbeck said it was good to have the big man back out on the court.
"The thing about about Mike is he catches it high and he keeps it high. I was real happy with him," Hollenbeck said. "It's going to take a little bit to get him back in shape because he has been off for so long, but I'm real happy with his performance tonight."
St. Thomas More outscored Chamberlain 23-15 in the third and led by as much as 33 points in the fourth before cruising to the win.
Kirsch, meanwhile, did just about everything out on the court, hitting 10 field goals (one 3-pointer) for his career-high 28, while often leading the break at 6-6.
"Ryder can do some things on offense, but he is long on defense and does a nice job of directing traffic too. He's a good leader out there, we just need him to get a little louder," Hollenbeck said.
A young team last year, the Cavaliers look to improve on that 13-12 record and challenge by the end of the season.
"It will be a fun year. We have all been playing together since elementary school," Kirsch said. "We're good friends, so I think our chemistry is really good. I think we'll make a run towards the end of the year."
STM returns to action Tuesday hosting Douglas at 7 p.m.