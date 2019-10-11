St. Thomas More didn’t wait long to put Douglas on notice it had another Black Hills Conference title in its sights.
The Cavaliers scored on their first play from scrimmage and forced four Patriots turnovers as More won the BHC title for the seventh straight year with a 42-6 win Friday at chilly Dutton Field.
“We set that as our first goal every season,” Cavalier linebacker Karson Jegeris said of winning the conference crown for the 10th time in 11 seasons. “It feels really good to get that under our belt. Now, we’re looking forward to the rest of the season.”
Ryder Kirsch threw three touchdown passes — two to Jake Goble in the first quarter — and completed 7 of 12 passes for 245 yards as More used its passing game to stretch Douglas’ defense before pounding the Patriots for 212 rushing yards.
“We knew the Black Hills Conference title was on the line tonight, so we wanted to make a statement and come out firing,” Kirsch said. “Last week we ran the ball really well, so we knew they were going to be focused on that. Like I said, I wanted to make a statement when we saw there was an opening.”
The Cavaliers’ defense, which held Douglas to 224 total yards, forced an early punt that was downed at the More 44. Kirsch dropped back on first down and hit Goble as he streaked down the right hash mark with a 56-yard scoring strike.
Kirsch and Goble hooked up a again after Cavalier linebacker Braden Barbier intercepted Douglas quarterback Anthony Ramsey at the STM 25. Running back Ryan Wojcik peeled off a 19-yard second-down run to get More just past midfield. Kirsch then hit Goble down the right sideline for a 49-yard TD and a 14-0 lead with 5:51 left in the first quarter.
Douglas’ offense got on track during its next possession, driving them to the More 14-yard line. But the turnover bug again bit the Patriots. This time Cavalier cornerback Grant Huber picked off Ramsey in the end zone.
Kirsch again hit on a long ball — a 61-yard strike to Huber on the first play of the second quarter — that resulted in a touchdown and a 21-0 More lead.
“Ryder threw the ball really well,” Cavalier coach Wayne Sullivan said. “He’s getting better because he’s more confident in the line. That just helps us going forward.”
Another Patriot turnover put More right back in scoring position when Nick Lembke pounced on a fumble at the Douglas 32. Kirsch rolled left and then scrambled for a 17-yard TD. Huber turned a bad snap into a successful two-point pass to Wojcik to up More’s lead to 29-0.
From there the Cavaliers leaned on their running game.
Wojcik, who carried 13 times for 96 yards, carried seven times as More marched 71 yards in eight plays. Wojcik, a junior, broke loose for a 48-yard gain before he bulled his way to paydirt from 3 yards out to make it 36-0 with 3:17 left in the half.
Cavalier kicker Jack Green kicked field goals from 35 and 20 yards to account for all of More’s points in the second half.
Douglas cracked the scoreboard with 8:51 left in the game when David Severson got behind More’s Kellen Weber and Tyson Durham and snared a Ramsey aerial for a 72-yard touchdown.
“We struggled to find holes as a running back core,” said Patriots coach Dan Maciejczak, whose team ran 31 times for 81 yards. “Last week (against Spearfish) we were hitting the hole hard and creating some extra yardage.”
St. Thomas More (6-1) closes the regular season Friday at Fort Pierre against Stanley County.
Douglas (1-6) plays its last two games of the regular season at home. The Patriots host Yankton on Friday before closing against Pierre, the top-ranked team in Class 11AA, on Oct. 25