Custer put up a fight, but St. Thomas More had too many weapons in a 3-1 Black Hills Conference volleyball victory Thursday night at the STM gym.
STM earned the win, 25-19, 18-25, 25-11 and 25-13.
The Cavaliers were coming off of a huge win over previously undefeated Hill City this week. There might have been a little bit of a hangover from that big match, as Custer got off to a quick start with an 8-4 lead in the first set. Laney Carlin's serves and work at the net helped the Wildcats start fast.
Custer extended the lead to 11-6 before Haleigh Timmer made her first impact on the match with strong serves and two kills to help tie the game at 15-15.
Senior Ciara Benson scored on five serves in a row to give the Cavs an 18-15 lead. They pushed on for a six-point win in the first set.
It would have been easy for Custer to let the loss of a set where they held a solid lead frustrate them. Instead, the Wildcats took an early 6-3 lead in the second set. STM cut the lead to 10-9 but the Cavs had several service errors in a row that kept them from developing any momentum.
Carlin kept up her solid hitting to help CHS extend the lead to 18-13. St. Thomas More trimmed the lead to 19-17 but Emily Meyer's serves and two kills by Grace Kremer extended the Wildcat lead to 23-17. They held on for the win in the second set to even the match at one a piece.
After that point, STM took over and won the next two sets handily. Benson's serves and Timmer's work at the net were important for the Cavs. But Skylar Sullivan came up big as the libero, digging and serving. Mairin Duffy also played well at the net to help STM pull away for the wins.
Timmer paced the Cavs with 17 kills, while Benson had 15 kills and five aces.
Sarah Matthes finished with 32 assists for STM and Sullivan led the way in digs with 12.
The Cavs (22-5) are back in action Tuesday at Belle Fourche. It doesn't get any easier for Custer (15-13), which returns home to host Hill City Tuesday evening.