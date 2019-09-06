After suffering a tough loss in Winner last Friday, the St. Thomas More football team welcomed Sturgis looking to bounce back and get back in the win column.
The Cavaliers were able to do just that as they took an early lead, carried a 14-2 advantage into the half and defeated the Scoopers 27-8 Friday night in Rapid City.
Ryder Kirsch led the St. Thomas More offense with three touchdown passes, while Ryan Wojcik found the endzone on the ground to close out the Cavalier scoring.
St. Thomas More coach Wayne Sullivan gave credit to his team’s defense and offensive line as a key to Friday night’s win.
“I want to praise our offensive line and defense this week,” he said. “They played more downhill and I’m very happy with what they did. Can’t say enough about our defense in this game, Coach Nowotny put together a great game plan.”
“Kudos to Sturgis,” he added. “Coach Koletzky has done a great job since he’s been there. Very excited to play a team that is two classes above us and we battled tonight. I am very happy with our coaching staff and team.”
St. Thomas More (2-1) travels to Todd County next Friday, while Sturgis (0-2) hosts Brookings.
HARDING COUNTY 50, FAITH 8: Harding County carried a 38-8 lead into the half and earned its first win of the season as it defeated the Longhorns Friday night in Buffalo.
Sam Adams had a big game for the Ranchers with 17 carries for 115 yards and three touchdowns, while Camden Hett finished with 13 completions for 237 yards and a score.
Brayden Price paced Faith with six completions for 102 yards and Josh Jones had the Longhorns' one score on a 1-yard run in the second quarter.
Harding County (1-1) is at Bison next Friday, while Faith (2-1) hosts Dupree.
TRI-VALLEY 73, PINE RIDGE 18: Tri-Valley scored 54 first quarter point as it cruised past Pine Ridge on Friday.
The Mustangs finished the game with 377 rushing yards, led by Mohammed Ibrahim, who had two carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns.
Bradley Jensen led the way for the Thorpes with 12 completions for 171 yards and three touchdowns.
Beau Big Crow had six catches for 76 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Pine Ridge (0-2) hosts Canton next Friday.
CUSTER 44, SPEARFISH 13: After suffering a shutout loss last weekend, Spearfish bounced back Friday night with a win over Custer in Spearfish.
No other information was made available for this game.
The Spartans (1-1) will host Mitchell next Friday, while the Wildcats (0-2) host Lennox.
PHILIP 46, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 6: The Scotties improved to 3-0 to start the season as they ran past the Comets Friday night at Hart Ranch.
No other information was made available for this game.
Philip hosts New Underwood next Friday, while the Comets (0-3) hosts Wall.
HOT SPRINGS 55, TODD COUNTY 8: The Bison won their second game in a row with a victory over Todd County Friday night in Hot Springs.
No other information was made available for this game.
Hot Springs (2-1) hosts Lead-Deadwood next Friday, while Todd County (0-2) hosts St. Thomas More.
All Nations Football
Trio of teams open season with blowouts
The All Nations football league kicked off its season Friday night with a trio of teams cruising to easy wins.
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte opened the season with a 60-0 victory over Crazy Horse, Crow Creek dropped Little Wound 54-0 and St. Francis Indian ran past Oelrichs for a 58-6 win.
No statistics were made available.
The opening weekend continues with Red Cloud at Lower Brule today at 1 p.m., followed by Marty at Tiospa Zina 1:30 p.m., and Takini at Flandreau Indian at 3 p.m.