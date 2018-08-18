The St. Thomas More Cavaliers capped off a solid first week of the girls' tennis season by claiming two more dual victories on Saturday’s final day of West River Roundup play.
The wins 8-1 wins over Madison and Spearfish kept STM's dual record unblemished at 4-0, the only unbeaten squad in the weekend event.
In the morning match against a Madison squad that came into Saturday’s play sporting a 3-1 record, St. Thomas More swept the six singles matches and won two of three doubles matches (flights 1 and 2).
Ainsleigh Scott (flight 1) and Bridget Raymond (flight 2), both of whom came into the match unbeaten in singles play, led the Cavalier charge, knocking off a couple of Madison opponents who were also unbeaten as Scott defeated CC Graham 10-3, and Raymond cruised to a 10-1 win over Morgan Wray.
Scott utilized pace and placement to keep Graham off balance throughout.
“She did a good job in getting all of the balls back, so I had to focus on placement and try not to over hit,” Scott said. “I wanted to move her around, be consistent, and take advantage of opportunities, and to change it up once in awhile. When I did that, I usually won points.”
Eighth-grader Bridget Raymond also emphasized strategy over power in her impressive performance.
“For me it’s always about patiently waiting until you have that great opportunity for a good angle to hit a winner,” said Raymond, a state tournament fourth-place finisher (flight 4) as a 7th-grader last year. “I’m not too surprised that I played well this weekend. Well, maybe a little bit. I played four last year and now I play two, so it’s awesome to win all of those matches.”
Teammates Alastrina Scott (flight 4) and Megan Achbach (6) also finished Roundup play undefeated, posting two more wins on Saturday.
Rapid City Central’s Saturday match fell victim to the weather as the dual match with Aberdeen Roncalli was halted due to lightning in the area. The dual will be completed at a later date.
The Cobblers completed West River Roundup play with a 1-3 record, the win coming against Spearfish (0-4) in Friday play.
Despite the weekend setbacks, optimism remains high said senior McKenzey Crowley, the Cobblers No 1 in singles and in doubles along with 8th-grader Lindsey Pfingston.
“I had my ups and downs, of course, but I think I played really well for the most part,” Crowley said. “I kept my head most of the time and think I played awesome this weekend. Playing number one is a lot different because the girls who are playing number one don’t take a break during the off-season. They play year around like I do, so I know it’s going to be a tough year but I think I’m going to do pretty well at it. I’m really enjoying it and excited at what lies ahead this year for both me and the team.”
Cobbler head coach Lynne Steinley shared a similar sense of expectation.
“We have some experience, but also a lot of young players. Up-and-comers from whom we are expecting big things in the future,” Steinley stated. “Lindsey Pfingston is an 8th-grader and Harper Keim is a freshman, and they are working very hard and are very comfortable on the court. And as we play more matches like we did this weekend with a variety of teams they will gain valuable experience that will pay off down the road.”
Down the road for the Cobblers and most area teams will be at next weekend’s Rapid City Invite (Thursday thru Saturday), an annual event featuring many of the top teams and players in the state.