Cavs’ defense smothers Wildcats during More’s 49-15 win

“The key, though, is the defense. That’s going to keep us in games and give us chances until we can get some things figured out offensively.”

More held Custer without a field goal to start the game until an odd bounce off a missed shot hit Kellyn Kortemeyer’s outstretched hands, bounced up and went in for a basket with 21.7 seconds to go in the first quarter.

Wahlstrom hit a jumper to open scoring in the second quarter and followed with two free throws a minute later to make it 10-8 STM.

From there, it was all Cavaliers.

On the offensive end midway through the second stanza, Klosterman broke to the basket from the off-ball side of the floor and scored a layup. The next time down the floor Kaci Cooper went hard to the basket from the right elbow for another score. Then point guard Jenna Jacobson took a lob pass from Haleigh Timmer and made a short jump shot to make it a 19-8 ballgame.

Cooper scored another driving basket and then Timmer, who led all scorers with 22 points, got in the act, capping 13 unanswered points for More with a short jump shot for a basket and a 23-8 lead.