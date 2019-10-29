The St. Thomas More volleyball team closed out the regular season with a straight-set win over Lead-Deadwood Tuesday night in Rapid City.
The Cavaliers kicked of the match with a 25-16 victory, before closing it out with 25-12 and 25-20 wins in the next two sets.
Sarah Matthes led the way for STM with 29 assists and four aces, while Ciara Benson finished with 14 kills.
Haleigh Timmer chipped in with nine kills and Skylar Sullivan paced the team in digs with 16.
Anna Campbell led the Golddiggers with 13 kills, 10 digs and three blocks, Kailee Bertrand led in assists with 12 and Blake Mehlberg finished with 13 digs.
St. Thomas More finished the regular season at 31-5, while Lead-Deadwood was 17-11.
Both teams will play kick off the Region 8A tournament on Tuesday.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 3, HOT SPRINGS 0: Rapid City Christian finished out its regular season with a four-game winning streak as it dropped Hot Springs Tuesday night.
The Comets put the match away with 25-10, 25-15 and 25-8 victories.
Abbie Goff led Christian with 19 assists, Olivia Keiffer had 17 digs and Abby Pierce finished with eight aces.
Savanah Armendariz chipped in with three blocks for the Comets.
Rapid City Christian finished at 26-6, while Hot Springs closed it out at 4-19.
Both teams will be back in action when the Region 8A playoffs start on Tuesday.
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 3, SPEARFISH 0: The Cobblers earned a straight-set victory over Spearfish Tuesday night in Spearfish.
Central took the momentum early with 25-16 and 25-12 wins in the first two sets.
The Cobblers closed it out with a 25-14 win in the third set.
No other information was made available for this match.
Rapid City Central (10-19) will close out the season when it hosts Sturgis next Thursday, while Spearfish (5-24) is at Douglas Tuesday.
FAITH 3, IPSWICH 2: Faith showed some grit in its final match of the regular season as it pulled out a tough five setter over Ipswich Tuesday night.
After losing the first set 25-20, the Tigers battled back to take a 2-1 advantage with 25-23 and 25-20 victories in the next two sets.
The Longhorns showed some toughness of their own from there as they took the fourth set 25-19, before closing it out with a 15-8 win in the fifth.
Halle Heinz led Ipswich with 17 assists, Avery Sylte added 17 kills and Lindsey Grabowska finished with 34 digs.
Faith finished the season at 27-3 and will head into the start of the Region 8B tournament as the top seed.