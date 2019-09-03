The St. Thomas More volleyball team faced one of its toughest tests of the season so far as it hosted Sturgis Tuesday night.
After falling in the first two sets, the Cavaliers came roaring back in the final three and took a 3-2 decision over the Scoopers.
Sturgis had the momentum early, as it took the first set 25-22 and followed it with another 25-22 victory in the second set.
St. Thomas More took over from there en route to winning the third set 25-20 and the fourth set 25-17.
With the match tied at two sets apiece, the Cavaliers earned a 15-13 third-set victory to complete the comeback.
Haleigh Timmer helped lead STM with 16 kills and five blocks, Skylar Sullivan added 23 digs and five aces and Sierra Benson had 13 kills and 13 digs.
Sarah Matthes paced the team in assists with 24.
For Sturgis, Sydney Shaw led with 32 digs, while Sarah Janz had 10 kills and Kayley Whatley finished with eight kills.
St. Thomas More (4-1) hosts Hot Springs Thursday night, while Sturgis (1-5) will host Pierre on Friday.
DOUGLAS 3, CUSTER 2: The Patriots bounced back from a pair of mid-match set losses to pick up its first win of the season over Custer Tuesday night.
Douglas won the first set 25-17, before the dropping the second set 25-16 and the third set 25-15.
The Patriots regained the momentum with a 25-23 win in the fourth and sealed the win with a narrow 16-14 victory in the fifth.
No other information was made available for this match.
Douglas (1-5) will host Hill City on Tuesday, while Custer (1-3) hosts Belle Fourche on Thursday.
LEAD-DEADWOOD 3, HOT SPRINGS 0: After suffering its first loss of the season at the Custer Invite last weekend, Lead-Deadwood bounced back with a straight set victory over Hot Springs Tuesday night in Lead.
The Golddiggers kicked off the match with 25-15 win, followed by a 25-12 victory in the second and a 25-13 win in the third to close it out.
Anna Campbell led Lead-Deadwood with 14 kills and 14 digs, Natalie Janssen added 11 kills and Kailee Bertrand finished with 27 assists and four aces.
Jessi Schroeder paced the Bison with 10 assists and Kaitie Harris finished with four kills and four digs.
The Golddiggers (4-1) will host Edgemont next Tuesday, while Hot Springs (0-8) is at St. Thomas More on Thursday.
HILL CITY 3, EDGEMONT 0: The Rangers remained unbeaten with a win Tuesday night in Hill City.
Hill City took the first two sets by a score of 25-13, before closing out the match with a 25-15 third set.
No other information was made available for this match.
The Rangers (5-0) will host Red Cloud on Thursday, while Edgemont (0-4) is at the Gregory Invite on Saturday.
Girls Soccer
ST. THOMAS MORE 3, BELLE FOURCHE 2: St. Thomas More took a two goal lead into the second half and held off a late Bronc rally to pick up the victory Tuesday night in Belle Fourche.
Jenna Jacobson got the scoring started for the Cavaliers in the second minute when she found the back of the net to make it 1-0.
In the 30th minute, Gabrielle Robbins added to the STM lead on a pass from Madison Dietrich. Robbins scored her second goal of the match just a few minutes into the second half on an assist from Megan Carlson.
Belle Fourche wouldn’t go down without a fight, though, as Dru Keegan scored in the 55th minute and Makenna Ward added to it in the 77th minute.
Despite the late goals, the Cavaliers held on and edged the Broncs on the road.
“Every game, we’re playing better and better soccer,” More coach Doug Noyes said. “We are playing really good defense and getting some standout performances on offense. With every game we face different challenges and it is a good way to get better.”
St. Thomas More (3-3) will host Sturgis next Tuesday, while Belle Fourche (2-5) hosts Spearfish.
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 7, STURGIS 1: Alexa Henry finished with a hat trick to lead the Cobblers to their fifth consecutive win to open the season in Rapid City Tuesday night.
Sturgis kept the game close in the first half as the Scooper goalkeeper stopped Central on 12 of their 15 shots on goal.
In the second half, the Cobblers took over and scored four goals to put the game out of reach.
Emma Avery chipped in with two goals for Central, while Kylea Becker and Keyera Harmon added a goal apiece.
“We were impressed with Sturgis’ game,” Central coach Mark Morgan said. “They have shown a lot of improvement and played a solid game. All in all, I am really pleased with the game, not necessarily with how we started, but it was a nice win.”
Central (5-0) will face its toughest stretch of competition this weekend, starting with Aberdeen Central Friday and Pierre Saturday.
Sturgis (1-2-1) heads home to take on Spearfish Thursday at 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
RAPID CITY STEVENS 3, DOUGLAS/RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 0: Michael Thomas scored a pair of goals in the second half to lead Rapid City Stevens to a win over Douglas/Rapid City Christian Tuesday night at Sioux Park Stadium.
Douglas/Rapid City Christian had upset on its mind, placing all of their players on the defensive side of the ball in the first half of action. The defense posed a challenge for the Raiders, who were unable to find a path to the goal in the matches first 40 minutes.
The Raiders took just six shots in first half with none on goal, compared to no shots for Douglas/Christian in the first half.
At halftime, Raider coaches emphasized the need to be goal hungry, rather than possession hungry and play with a sense of urgency.
Thomas took the message to heart, scoring in the first minute of second half action, when he took a through ball from Trey Bradley and sent the game’s first true shot into the net.
In the 48th minute, Thomas’ penalty kick bounced off the side bar and he would score in the 57th minute when he took a pass, dribbled around defenders and lobbed in a shot over Douglas/Christian keeper Jordan Simmering.
“In the first half, we were unable to get behind their defense,” Thomas said. “But in the second half, we played with a sense of urgency and we were able to get make some runs and get some shots off.”
The final goal came in the 69th minute off a corner kick when Chris Bauer collected the ball out of traffic and had a short kick for goal.
The Raiders took 24 shots, including 18 in the second half, with all 10 shots on goal coming in the second half.
Douglas/Christian took two shots in the second half, with their best attempt coming in the 50th minute on a runaway attempt by Austin Campbell.
The Raiders (2-0-1) will host Pierre Friday, while Douglas/Rapid City Christian (2-5) travels to Freeman Academy on Saturday.
ST. THOMAS MORE 5 BELLE FOURCHE 2: The Cavaliers got four goals from Andrew Evans and dominated the second half with the win over the Broncs Tuesday night in Belle Fourche.
Belle Fourche started strong with the first goal of the game at the 15 minute mark and stayed in control until 39 minutes, when St. Thomas More responded with a shot by Evans, assisted by Sam Evans.
The Cavaliers took control in the second half of the game, starting with a goal by Andrew Evans at 52 minutes, assisted by Cole Anderuud. Will Green added an unassisted goal at 56 minutes. Andrew Evans added two more goals from the midfield.
The STM defense allowed only one additional goal from the Broncs in the second half. Goalie Liam Yantes had 13 saves for the night.
Both teams travel to Huron this weekend to meet James Valley Christian.
STURGIS 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 1: Sturgis scored a pair of goals in the second half to earn a win over Rapid City Central Tuesday night at Sioux Park.
Eli Brink gave the Cobblers the early lead as he scored on an assist from Carson Versteeg in the 20th minute.
A little over seven minutes later, the Scoopers tied the match as Gabe Nelson dropped a shot over the keeper's head from 20 yards out.
In the second half, Sturgis took over starting with a Jared Sailer breakaway to make it 2-1.
Kale Dennis scored the final goal of the match in the 74th minute to give the Scoopers some breathing room.
“It really comes down to finishing,” Central coach Joe Sabrowski said. “We had a number of shots, but they weren’t all quality shots. We are winning a lot of possession battles, but fail to maintain. Too much dribble, not enough pass. We are playing decent soccer, just comes down to finishing. You have to put the ball in the net.”
The Scoopers (3-1) will host Spearfish on Thursday, while Central (2-2-1) hosts Aberdeen Central on Friday.