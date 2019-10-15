Going into Tuesday night’s match between Hill City and St. Thomas More, the Rangers had yet to suffer a loss all season.
When all was said and done, the Cavaliers would change that as they played well on every level and earned a straight-set victory in Hill City.
St. Thomas More opened the match with a 25-19 win in the first and jumped out to a 2-0 lead with another 25-19 victory in the second set.
The Cavs put the match away and completed the sweep with a 25-18 win in the third set.
“I think our serving was really good tonight, we served the ball hard and caused them some problems,” STM coach Scott Benson said. “We had some great set ups in key moments and that kept them off balance all night.”
Benson added that his team stuck to a gameplan and he feels as though they are really starting to find their stride at the right time.
“We had an expectation coming into the game and we stuck to our gameplan,” he said. “I think we have got a pretty high level team. It is our goal to be the best at the end of the season we are starting to work things out and push in that direction.”
Sarah Matthes led the way for the Cavaliers with 31 assists and three aces, while Ciara Benson led the team in kills with 15.
Haleigh Timmer chipped in with nine kills and three aces for STM and Skylar Sullivan finished with 14 digs.
Despite her team dropping their first contest of the season, Ranger coach Lindsy Wathen knows they can’t dwell on the loss and have to get back into the gym and regain focus.
“We were off in all areas tonight and made numerous unforced errors,” she said. “We didn’t trust our training and execute what we practiced. STM came out strong and played the best I’ve seen from them all year. We’ll get back in the gym tomorrow and move on.”
On the opposite side, Scott Benson believes a win like this could carry over the rest of the season and push his team to the next level.
“It was a great win to kind of set up the run towards the end of the season,” he said. “We have been really good at times but tonight we really put it together. It will be a huge morale boost and hopefully we can carry it over and keep it going.”
St. Thomas More (21-5) returns to action Thursday when it hosts Custer, while Hill City (22-1) looks to bounce back when it hosts Wall.