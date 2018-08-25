Chalk it up as an excellent day for Rapid City girls' tennis. Singles play highlighted the final day of the Rapid City Invitational on Saturday at Sioux Park.
Rapid City Stevens (165.5) capturing the team title over St. Thomas More (148), followed by Brandon Valley (130), Mitchell (117) and Rapid City Christian (58).
Perhaps more impressively, Stevens and More claimed all six individual titles, splitting the brackets three apiece.
The Cavaliers wins came in the top two flights as junior Ainsleigh Scott defeated Brandon Valley’s Tanna Lehfeldt 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1, and 8th-grader Bridget Raymond surprised Raider senior Ashley Lundstrom 4-6, 6-1, 10-4 in the flight two finale. And another Cavalier 8th-grader, Al Scott, topped Brandon Valley’s Michaela Jerke 6-3, 6-3 in flight four.
In the Ainsleigh Scott win over Lehfeldt, outright winners were often the norm, and much needed, in a match well-played throughout.
“Tanna is an amazingly, consistent player, and I had to match that and push myself to win points. Today is my first win against her ever, so I feel good about that and how I played,” said Scott, who closed out the match with a crisp volley at deuce on match point. “It was a last minute decision. I had a short ball, so I decided to come to the net and put the volley away.”
Raymond’s win for the Cavaliers at No. 2 was perhaps the upset of the day. To everyone, including the winner who proved on this day that patience can sometimes overpower pace with her consistent, return-every-shot, baseline game.
“My first thinking early in the match was, ‘Gosh, this girl is really going to beat me,’ and then as it went along, I thought, ‘Gosh, I’m winning so let’s go for it,'” Raymond said with a smile. “In a match like this you want to be strong mentally, so I tried to be patient and keep the ball in play.”
“Bridget really played well today, as did all of our girls in what was a wonderful day for St. Thomas More tennis,” Cavalier coach Joanne Achbach said. “I guess I am a little bit surprised at how well we played. This weekend was the first really tough test, and the girls impressed me.”
Stevens' wins came in matches against Mitchell (fourth in the team race), with Katie Conrad defeating Madison Bohlen 6-4, 6-3 in flight four, and close tiebreaker wins by Julia Wiedmeier over Atlanta Stahle 6-1, 2-6, 10-8 at five, and Erica Wing 6-4, 6-7 (5), 10-6 at six.
Conrad improved her record to 9-1 on season with her win at No. 3, a triumph she attributed to playing more aggressively in crucial points.
“I’ve been guilty in some of my other matches of going slower than my normal pace,” Conrad said. “I need to be more aggressive at times, and I did that by hitting my forehand hard rather than slicing it, so that really helped.”
All-in-all, it was a solid weekend of tennis for Rapid City tennis, Raider coach Jason Olson said.
“Our kids and St. Thomas More won all the titles, and hats off to those kids for winning tough matches," he said. "I was really proud of our girls in the bottom brackets winning tiebreaker matches, and that showed promise elsewhere.”