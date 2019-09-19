The St. Thomas More volleyball team picked up a win in straight sets over Lead-Deadwood in Lead on Thursday.
The Cavs opened the match with a 25-17 win and edged the Golddiggers in the second set, 25-23.
St. Thomas More put the match away with a 25-20 victory in the third set.
Ciara Benson paced the Cavs with 16 kills and eight digs, while Haleigh Timmer chipped in with 11 kills and three aces.
Sarah Matthes had 28 assists and six aces for STM and Skylar Sullivan finished with 19 digs.
For Lead-Deadwood, Anna Campbell led with 19 digs, eight kills and three blocks, Natalie Janssen added five kills and Allison Mollman finished with seven assists.
St. Thomas More (12-4) will play at Hot Springs on Tuesday, while the Golddiggers (7-2) travel to take on the Bison on Monday.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 3, WHITE RIVER 0: Rapid City Christian earned its sixth consecutive victory with a win at White River on Thursday.
The Comets won the first set 25-15, before taking the second set 25-14 and closing out the match with a 25-10 third set win.
Riley Freeland led the way for Christian with 25 assists, Olivia Kieffer led the team in kills with 16 and Rebecca Morgan added nine digs and four aces.
The Comets (8-1) will travel to Red Cloud on Saturday, while White River (9-3) hosts Wall.
SPEARFISH 3, DOUGLAS 2: The Spartans snapped a four-match losing skid with hard-fought win over Douglas Thursday night in Spearfish.
Spearfish won the first two sets 25-20 and 26-24, before the Patriots rallied to win the next two 28-26 and 27-25.
The Spartans had no trouble in the fifth set as they cruised to a 15-3 win.
Sierra Kolve paced Douglas with 24 digs and 22 assists, Melissa Rothe had 10 kills, Breah Mulvehil led with five aces and Victoria Somerset finished with three blocks.
No results for Spearfish were made available.
Spearfish (2-9) is at Mitchell on Saturday, while the Patriots (1-9) will host Pierre.
HILL CITY 3, STURGIS 0: The Rangers remained unbeaten with a straight-set win over the Scoopers in Sturgis on Thursday.
Hill City won the first set 25-22, before closing it out with 25-19 and 25-20 victories.
No other information was made available for this match.
The Rangers (11-0) will play at Lead-Deadwood on Tuesday, while Sturgis (2-10) is at Spearfish.
Girls Tennis
ST. THOMAS MORE 9, SPEARFISH 0: The Cavaliers cruised to a shutout win over the Spartans Thursday in Spearfish.
Ainsleigh Scott kicked off singles play with a 10-1 win over Silvee McCoy in Flight 1, while Katelyn Denholm closed out singles action with a 10-3 victory over Kate Mondloch.
In doubles action, the duo of Bridget Raymond and Alastrina Scott cruised to a 10-0 win over Lauren Strand and Maddy Reichert in Flight 2.
St. Thomas More returns to action next Friday at the Pierre Invitational, while Spearfish is at Mitchell on Saturday.
High School Cross Country
Jones, Consoer win at Custer Invitational
Sara Jones of Lead-Deadwood and Adam Consoer of Hot Springs topped the rest of the field in their respective divisions at the Eldon Knudson Cross Country Invitational at Rocky Knolls Golf Course on Thursday.
Jones won the girls 5k in 20 minutes, 51.77 seconds, followed by Alissa Wieman of Douglas in 21:36.97.
A trio of Custer runners rounded out the top five, including Ramsey Karim in third (22:21.29), Kadense Dooley in fourth (22:35.20) and Nancy Falkenburg Brown (22:58.16).
In the team standings, Custer took the top spot with 14 points, while Lead-Deadwood was second with 22.
On the boys' side, Consoer won in 18:41.31, while Ethan Roberts of Rapid City Christian took second in 18:56.82 and David Tuttle of Pine Ridge finished in third in 19:10.40.
Nate Andersen of Sturgis was fourth in 19:15.86 and Taten Red Owl of Little Wound rounded out the top five in 19:23.57
Sturgis topped the team scores with 33, Newcastle took second with 38 and Little Wound closed out the top three with 57.
High School Softball
GILLETTE 4, RAPID CITY STEVENS 3: A late run helped Gillette edge the Raiders Thursday night at Parkview Softball Complex.
Stevens found itself trailing from the outset as Gillette scored a run in the first, before adding two more in the third.
The Raiders had an answer in the bottom half of the third when Sophia Schoeberl knocked in a run on an RBI double. Two innings later, Stevens was able to tie the game at three runs apiece on a Jill Delzer RBI double, and a Gillette error.
In its next at bat, Gillette regained the lead and held off any late comeback attempt to put the game away.
Rapid City Stevens (10-6) will play a doubleheader with Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Sioux Falls Lincoln today starting at 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer
STURGIS 2, BELLE FOURCHE 0: The Scoopers earned their sixth win of the season as they dropped Belle Fourche on Thursday.
No other information was made available for this match.
Sturgis (6-4) will host Hot Springs on Saturday and the Broncs (1-9-1) host Rapid City Stevens.
Girls Soccer
STURGIS 0, BELLE FOURCHE 0: Sturgis and Belle Fourche played to a scoreless tie Thursday evening in Belle Fourche.
No other information was made available for this match.
The Scoopers (4-4-2) will host St. Thomas More on Tuesday, while the Broncs (2-6-3) host Rapid City Stevens on Saturday.