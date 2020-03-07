Central beats Lincoln, earns spot in state tourney

“We had some turnovers, but we didn’t give up a lot of them,” Hay said. “Everybody on the team had a positive impact on the game. It was a great team effort. Much like we did the last two weeks, we had some good practices and played well. We will get some good practices in before we tussle with the number one team in the tournament."

Micah Swallow led the way for Central with 20 points and nine rebounds, while Kohl Meisman chipped in with 12 points and Robbie Weber added 10.

Julian Swallow led the team in assists with six, while scoring four points.

Sam Fawcett paced Lincoln with 15 points, Kesean Ladd added 11 points and Mitch Eichacker finished with 10.

With the win, the Cobblers will take on Yankton, the top-seeded team in Class AA in the first round of the state tournament.

Coach Hay said that although they got to see the Bucks play St. Thomas More last weekend, it only showed how balanced they are considering their top scorer only had five points.