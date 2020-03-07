Central beats Lincoln, earns spot in state tourney

The Rapid City Central boys' basketball team appears to be gaining some momentum at the right time, as they earned a big 52-48 victory over Sioux Falls Lincoln in their Class AA SoDak 16 matchup Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls.
With the win, the Cobblers earned a berth in the state tournament March 19-21 in Sioux Falls.
In a game that saw a considerable amount of back and forth play, including seven ties and 14 lead changes, the Cobblers carried the lead for most of the fourth and held off the Patriots for the victory.
“Our guys played with a lot of heart and passion today,” Central head coach T.J. Hay said. “Those 50/50 balls, we were coming up with them. We got a couple of loose balls and they turned into a play for us. Other than giving up some offensive boards in the third, I was really happy with what we did.”
Lincoln got out to a good start and took a 12-11 lead into the second quarter before the Cobblers battled back to gain a 23-20 advantage at the half.
Central carried a 37-34 lead into the fourth and never lost it, despite the Patriots tying the game with less than a minute remaining in regulation.
With the Cobblers up by two late in the fourth, Lincoln turned the ball over on the inbound pass, which eventually led to a foul and the game-sealing free throws for Central.
“We had some turnovers, but we didn’t give up a lot of them,” Hay said. “Everybody on the team had a positive impact on the game. It was a great team effort. Much like we did the last two weeks, we had some good practices and played well. We will get some good practices in before we tussle with the number one team in the tournament."
Micah Swallow led the way for Central with 20 points and nine rebounds, while Kohl Meisman chipped in with 12 points and Robbie Weber added 10.
Julian Swallow led the team in assists with six, while scoring four points.
Sam Fawcett paced Lincoln with 15 points, Kesean Ladd added 11 points and Mitch Eichacker finished with 10.
With the win, the Cobblers will take on Yankton, the top-seeded team in Class AA in the first round of the state tournament.
Coach Hay said that although they got to see the Bucks play St. Thomas More last weekend, it only showed how balanced they are considering their top scorer only had five points.
“Everybody knows about (Matthew) Mors and he scored five and they won," he said. "Besides Mors, they have a 6-foot-10 kid (Hunter Kotrous) inside and they have some good guards. Defensively, we just have to be solid. Offensively, we have to get out and make shots and scrap it out. We have to do what we can to get a big win. Our guys aren’t going to bow out by any means.”
You have free articles remaining.
Rapid City Central (11-10) will open the state tournament March 19 at 2 p.m. at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.
SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 69, SPEARFISH 47: The Warriors gained an early lead and didn't look back as they cruised to a win over the Spartans in the Class AA SoDak 16 Saturday.
Washington took a 20-11 advantage into the second quarter and extended it to 43-20 at the half.
The Warriors outscored the Spartans 20-8 in the third to seal the deal.
Nate Gilbertson paced Washington with 19 points, Ganin Thompson added 13 points and Tahj Two Bulls finished with 11.
Jake Powell led Spearfish with 18 points, while Peyton Mills added 12.
The Spartans finished out the season at 9-12.
YANKTON 65, STURGIS 39: The Bucks took a 17-5 lead at the end of the first quarter as they earned a victory over the Scoopers Saturday in Yankton.
Matthew Mors paced the Bucks with 19 points, while Cooper Cornemann chipped in with 16.
Meanwhile, Ryder Ladner led Sturgis with 19 points.
The Scoopers finished the season at 5-15.
HURON 84, DOUGLAS 58: Nathan Boehrns led a balanced Huron offense as it ran past Douglas in the SoDak 16 on Saturday.
Kobe Busch chipped in with 16 points for the Tigers, Derick Siemonsma added 14 points and Teegan Evers finished with 11.
Darrell Knight led the Patriots with 13 points, followed by Connor Sauvage, who finished with 12.
Douglas closed out the season at 8-12.