The Rapid City Central baseball team cruised past cross-town rival Rapid City Stevens on its way to an 8-0 victory Tuesday night at McKeague Field.
The Cobblers kicked off the scoring with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the third inning.
After holding the Raiders scoreless in the top half of the next inning, Central added five more runs, two of which came on a two-RBI single by Trey Brandhagen.
A Mason Richards RBI single in the bottom of the sixth gave the Cobblers an 8-0 advantage and the eventual victory.
Central had a big day on the mound, shutting down the Raider offense. According to the Central boxscore provided by Gamechanger, the Cobbler pitchers allowed no hits. The Stevens boxscore had one single.
Mitch Sand struck out six batters for the Cobblers and earned the win.
Offensively, Central was led by Sand and Brandhagen, who finished the game with two hits and two RBIs apiece.
Rapid City Central (5-8) will play a team to be announced on Saturday, while the Raiders close out the season at 4-17-1.
Scoopers cruise past Douglas
Sturgis scored seven runs in the second inning as it picked up a 20-6 victory over the Patriots on Tuesday.
The Scooper offense didn’t let up the next couple of innings as they scored three more runs in the third and five more in the fourth for a 15-0 advantage.
Douglas didn’t go down without some fight, though, as it scored a run in the bottom of the fourth and five more in the fifth.
Sturgis added five runs in the sixth to put the game away.
Tristan Walter, Ryan Garland and Manny Gallosa paced the Scoopers with a hit and three RBIs apiece.
Brad Anderson and Austin Taylor led the way for the Patriots with one hit and two RBIs apiece.
Sturgis (14-7) and Douglas (0-18) will be back in action Saturday, with both opponents to be determined.
Benson hired as strength and conditioning coach at Sturgis
The Meade County Schools have announced that it has entered into a contract for services with Scott Benson to serve as the strength and conditioning coach for the Sturgis Brown High School athletes.
Benson will now start the process of meeting with the head coaches from each activity to better create specific workouts for the athletes in those sports. From that a schedule will be created for each group of athletes. Workouts are scheduled to begin on June 1.
There will be a parent/athlete meet and greet with Benson Monday at West Gym starting at 6:30 pm.