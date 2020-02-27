Central boys and girls beat Spearfish to snap 7-game losing skids

It was a good night to end a pair of seven-game losing skids for the Rapid City Central boys' and girls' basketball teams Thursday night against Spearfish at Naasz Gymnasium.
The Cobbler girls opened the night with a 61-48 win, while the Central boys took control in the second half for a 66-48 victory.
Girls
The Cobbler girls led from start to finish for the impressive win. Central scored the game's first seven points and never really looked back as it moved to 7-12 on the season.
"It was a good win," Central coach Kraig Blomme said. "We had been through a stretch of tough games, it was nice to see the girls come out and get off to a good start and take it all of he way through the game."
The Cobblers used a 3-pointer by Adison Young and two straight baskets by Jordon Heckert for a quick 7-0 lead and later ran off eight straight points for a 15-4 lead. Emma Avery found Josie Hill open under the basket with a couple seconds remaining for a 17-6 lead at the end of one.
Midway through the second, McKadyn Chasing Hawk banked in a 3-pointer to put the Cobblers up 26-14, but the Spartans responded with two free throws by Stella Marcus and four points from Erin Rotert to cut the lead in half. Central, however, got a three-point play from Denna Smith for a 29-20 halftime lead.
The Cobblers began to take control in the third, going up 43-28 on five points from Morgan Sullivan. Central led 46-30 after three when Sullivan hit a layup at the buzzer.
"I thought Spearfish did a good job of just hanging around. As a coach that always makes you feel nervous when they are within striking distance," Blomme said. "We talked about getting off to a good start in the third quarter and stretch that lead out a little, and thankfully the girls did that."
Heckert led the way for the Cobblers with a game-high 21 points that included 10-of-12 from the free-throw line. Young added 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Marcus paced the Spartans with 16 points and seven rebounds, with Rotert chipping in 13 points.
"The game we had (Wednesday) night was not near as physical as the game tonight," Spearfish coach Eric Lappe said. "It took us a little bit of time to adjust, especially in the first quarter. We got behind the 8-ball there, but we rebounded pretty fast. I thought our kids played hard and never gave up. They battled to the last 15 seconds."
Spearfish, 8-12, will host Rapid City Stevens Monday.
"We talk to the kids all of the time that we are building towards the end of the year," Lappe said. "It's about the playoff time. You can win 19 games or you can win four games, all you have to do is win one after that. That's all it takes. We've been trending in the right direction."
Central will close the regular season Monday at Sturgis and prepare for the regionals.
You have free articles remaining.
Boys
The Cobblers got off to a nice start and used a big second and third quarters to take control of the Spartans.
Central coach TJ Hay said his team played like it had played about 10 games ago. It was a time when they needed it.
"I thought we did a really nice job in the second quarter," Hay said. "We only gave up six points, and defensively we mixed it up and ran some different things. We played a lot better than we had been."
Leading 12-5 on two baskets by Kohl Meisman and Micah Swallow, but the Spartans used strong outside shooting from Peyton Millis and Cade Lyon and battled back to tie the game at 17-all early in the second.
But Central scored nine straight points on six from Meisman, and led 30-20 at the break. Meisman had 13 points in the first half.
Strong offensive rebounding and defense turned the tide in the third, as the Cobblers built a a 48-26 lead on a 3-pointer by Meisman and a three-point play from Micah Swallow.
The Spartans had some life in them late in the third and early in the fourth and cut the lead to 52-40, led by Jake Powell and Logan Ammerman.
Central regrouped and got six straight points by Erik Keohane and built the lead back to 18 with four minutes to play.
The Cobblers also rebounded well and got three offensive boards each by Keohane and Meisman.
"Erik had a couple of nice offensive putbacks in the second half, and Robbie (Weber) got into the scoring a little bit and got some hi-low stuff. Execution wise we did a much better job."
Meisman led alls corers with 21 points, followed by Micah Swallow with 14, Keohane with 11 and Julian Swallow with 10.
Millis paced the Spartans with 14 points.
Central, 9-10, will be at Sturgis Monday night and then await to see who it pays in the SoDak 16.
"We'll get ready for a Monday game, which is kind of different, but it is the same thing we did last year," he said. "Then it is four days to prepare for whoever it is going to be and get ready for that game, and give it all we got."
Spearfish, 9-10, hosts Rapid City Stevens Monday.