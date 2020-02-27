Central boys and girls beat Spearfish to snap 7-game losing skids

The Cobblers began to take control in the third, going up 43-28 on five points from Morgan Sullivan. Central led 46-30 after three when Sullivan hit a layup at the buzzer.

"I thought Spearfish did a good job of just hanging around. As a coach that always makes you feel nervous when they are within striking distance," Blomme said. "We talked about getting off to a good start in the third quarter and stretch that lead out a little, and thankfully the girls did that."

Heckert led the way for the Cobblers with a game-high 21 points that included 10-of-12 from the free-throw line. Young added 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Marcus paced the Spartans with 16 points and seven rebounds, with Rotert chipping in 13 points.

"The game we had (Wednesday) night was not near as physical as the game tonight," Spearfish coach Eric Lappe said. "It took us a little bit of time to adjust, especially in the first quarter. We got behind the 8-ball there, but we rebounded pretty fast. I thought our kids played hard and never gave up. They battled to the last 15 seconds."

Spearfish, 8-12, will host Rapid City Stevens Monday.