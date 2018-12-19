After a tight first quarter, it was all Rapid City Central as the Cobblers ran past the Douglas Patriots 68-29 Tuesday night in boys' basketball action in Box Elder.
The two teams played pretty even in the opening quarter, with Central up by just two, 11-9, heading into the second period.
But the Cobblers took control and outscored he Patriots 21-5 in the second for a 32-14 halftime lead. Central used a 36-15 advantage in the second half to run away with the win.
Joe Woods led a balanced Central scoring attack with 23 points, while Kohl Meisman, Erik Keohane and Elijah Williams all scored 10 points.
KJ Hagins and Kyle Shields both scored eight points for Douglas.
Central, 2-4, hosts Dickinson, N.D. Dec. 29, while Douglas, 0-4, takes on Harrisburg Dec. 29 in Chamberlain.
STURGIS 73, SPEARFISH 34: The Scoopers ran roughshod on the Spartans in the first half and earned the lop-sided win over their rivals Tuesday night in Sturgis.
Sturgis led 26-8 at the end of the first quarter and 46-14 at halftime.
Marcus Myrick led the Scoopers with 18 points, followed by Ryan Garland with 17 and Gavin West with 10.
Spearfish was led by Kevin Kolb with nine points.
Sturgis, 4-0, is at Lead-Deadwood Friday, while Spearfish, 0-5, hosts Rapid City Stevens on Thursday.
BELLE FOURCHE 56, NEW UNDERWOOD 27: The Broncs earned the easy win over the Tigers Tuesday in New Underwood.
No other results were made available.
Belle Fourche, 4-1, is at Lemmon Friday, while New Underwood, 1-3, hosts Upton, Wyoming Friday.
Girls Basketball
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 75, DOUGLAS 39: The Cobblers ran out to a big early lead and ran past the Patriots Tuesday night in Box Elder.
Central scored the first 10 points of the game and led 17-2 at the end of the first quarter and 40-13 at halftime.
Juneau Jones led the way for the Cobblers with 20 points, with Jordon Heckert and Whitley Heitsch adding 12 points each.
Nique High Hawk led Douglas with 12 points and Jordynn Toliver added 10 points.
Central, 4-2, will host Dickinson, N.D., on Dec. 29, while Douglas, 2-2, is in Chamberlain Dec. 28 where it will face Harrisburg.
WALL 67, NEWELL 52: The Eagles used a big first period to roll by the Irrigators Tuesday in Newell.
Wall outscored Newell 30-5 in the first quarter, but Newell outscored the Eagles by 10 points the rest of the way.
Cooper McLaughlin led all scorers with 25 points (six 3-pointers) and eight rebounds. Mercede Hess finished with 16 points and and nine rebounds, while Lilly Wagner scored 10 points.
No results were made available for Newell.
Wall, 4-0, is at Rapid City Christian Jan. 3, while Newell, 2-2, is at Dupree Thursday.
STURGIS 39, SPEARFISH 23: The Scoopers moved to 4-1 on the season with the low-scoring win over the Spartans Tuesday in Sturgis.
No other results were made available.
Sturgis, 4-1, is at Lead-Deadwood Friday, while Spearfish, 1-4, hosts Rapid City Stevens Thursday.