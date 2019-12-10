Two years ago, the Rapid City Central boys' basketball team returned a whopping 13 seniors en route to an 18-5 season and a fourth-place finish at the state tournament.
Nine senior Cobblers are back this season, along with some experienced underclassmen, giving TJ Hay some added optimism heading into Thursday's season opener in Gillette, Wyoming, at the Camel Classic.
"We return three starters (by the end of the season), and two of them started the whole season," Hay said. "It's nice to have those guys back, two are only juniors, so they played a lot as sophomores.
Not only is there experience back, but there is an athletic squad that is dominated by three-sport athletes.
"I think we're super log and athletic," said 6-foot-5 senior post Erik Koehane, one of the three starters back this season. "Compared to last year there wasn't a ton of experience in the first couple of games, but we have a lot of kids returning who got a lot of minutes. It's exciting."
Hay said that for them to be good in everything, they have to have their best athletes out.
"Obviously there are some good one-sport athletes, but when you have three-sport athletes, they are competing all year. It is something we talk about all of the time," he said. "Every year it is harder to find kids that are super competitive. That helps when they are out competing in a sport."
Other starters back include 6-6 junior Kohl Meisman and 6-2 junior Micah Swallow.
"Kohl Meisman started for us every game last year. Last year he played a little post, now we can move him out to the wing," Hay said. "Erik Koehane is back at the post. He picked up basketball late, so he is still learning. By the end of the year he is going to turn himself into a nice player.
"Micah Swallow really came on strong and led us in scoring towards to the end of season," Hay said. "He is just gotten better all summer."
Hay said that Micah Swallow's twin brother, Julian Swallow (5-10, Jr.), looks to start at the point guard position, with 6-5 senior Robbie Weber likely the other starter at forward.
"We fill out every position," Hay said, "and we're actually pretty deep. We have nine seniors and some juniors who are fighting for starting spots and others who are fighting for time on the court.
"We're not overall huge, we're not 6-9, 6-9. 6-10, but we have five or six guys at 6-5 or 6-6. That is something we haven't had in a while. Our shooting guards are 6-2, 6-3. A 6-6 wing. If we can get our point guards to control everything and handle the ball, I think we have good chance to be pretty good."
The Cobblers, 8-13 last season, will open Thursday against Evanston, Wyoming.
"The players are like, 'We're so ready to play and as a coach, we need three more days of practice," Hay said. "But I really like going over there. Our lower level gets three games each like we do."
Koehane said he is excited to get going.
"The energy this year is phenomenal. I can't wait to see how we do in these first couple of games," he said. "I think our energy is just fantastic this year."
Young Cobbler girls looking to build
You have free articles remaining.
The Rapid City girls' basketball team will be searching for some scoring this season after graduating three talented seniors.
"I think as the season goes on, we'll find some girls who will step up and find their roles, and hopefully put the ball in the basket," veteran Central coach Kraig Blomme said.
There are just two seniors on the Central squad (Adison Young and Emma Avery), but six juniors who got playing time last season.
Four sophomores are also on the roster to start the season.
It will be a good time to build, Blomme said.
"I think when you graduated several starters and have a new group of kids come in to the varsity, it is a process at the beginning of the season to figure out what your strengths are, what your weaknesses are," he said. "Hopefully this weekend with three games in a row, we'll get to know it pretty quickly."
Blomme said that his two seniors — Young and Avery — are good athletes and hard-nosed players.
"I really like the tone they set in practice. They are going to be good leaders for us," he said.
Junior Jordon Heckert returns as a starter from last season and will be the team's point guard.
"We have a great group coming in, and as soon as we find out what works best for us, I don't think it will be a problem," Heckert said of their youth. "Me and Adie are the only two returning starters, but I don't think it means too much with the experience. We'll catch on pretty quick. The biggest thing is knowing the plays. Other than that, we're starting pretty fresh."
Sophomore Josie Hill will start as a 6-2 sophomore.
"She does a great job around the basket for us," Blomme said.
Blomme said they have a good mix of height and some athletic guards who can cause some defensive havoc.
"We'll probably pressure a little more than what we did in the past," he said. "Hopefully we will have a little deeper bench. A lot of the younger kids will play JV and varsity on the same night. We're hoping to see a lot of progress this year."
The Cobblers girls open Thursday in Gillette against Evanston.
"It will be interesting, and then we have two tough games after that Thunder Basin (Gillette) and Scottsbluff, Neb., so it will be good weekend for us," he said.
Heckert said this weekend will be fun getting out on the court, seeing what works best for them.
"It will be interesting. I think a lot of people are looking down on us this season, but we have something to prove," she said. "If we work hard and play hard, I think it will be a good season for us."