Rapid City Central picked up its first boys' basketball win of the season , stopping Mitchell 62-44 Friday night in Mitchell.
The Cobblers, 1-3, used a big second quarter to get the win. Leading 14-11 at the end of the first period, Central outscored Mitchell 24-11 in the second and maintained that lead the rest of the way.
Erik Keohane led the way for the cobblers with 11 points, with Joe Oldham and DeSean Marquese scoring nine points each and Gavyn Strand and Robbie Webber scoring each points each.
Central was 26-of-46 from the field.
Caden Hinker scored 13 points for Mitchell, with Carter Jacobsen adding 11. The Kernels, 0-2, shot just 33 percent from the field and committed 21 turnovers.
Central returns to action today in Huron to face the tigers at 12:30 p.m. mountain time.
HURON 75, RAPID CITY STEVENS 71, OT: The Tigers outscored the Raiders 12-8 in overtime for the win Friday night in Huron.
In a tight game Stevens led 29-28 at halftime and 49-44 going into the fourth period. Huron outscored the Raiders 19-14 in the fourth to force overtime.
Dawson Paulsen led Stevens, 1-2, with 22 points, followed by 15 from Daniel Vigoren and 10 points each from Dylan Pourier and Anthony Pruitt.
Kobe Busch scored 27 for the Tigers and Tanner Evers added 25.
Stevens is at Mitchell today and Huron, 2-1, hosts Rapid City Central.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 67, LYMAN 60: The Comets remained unbeaten with a come-from-behind win over the Raiders.
Lyman, 2-0, led 37-30 at halftime before the Comets battled back to tie the game at 47-all heading to the fourth.
Zane Schlabach led Christian with 18 points, followed by Jack Roisum with 16, Ethan Wipf with 11 and Levi Vanden Bos with 10.
Baptitse Pourier led Lyman, 0-3, with 30 and Brenden Estes added 14.
PIERRE 66, DOUGLAS 56: The Governors withstood a late Patriot run for the win Friday night in Pierre.
Pierre scored the game’s first 11 points but Douglas battled back to pull within three in the second half on a 3-pointer by Connor Sauvage, but the Govs pulled away down the stretch.
KJ Hagins led Douglas, 0-3, with 14 points and Sauvage added 13.
Jack Maher led Pierre, 1-0, with 20 points and Garrett Stout added 15.
BELLE FOURCHE 68, SUNDANCE 55: The Broncs raced to a 41-22 halftime lead and thumped Sundance at the Stateline Shootout Friday night in Belle Fourche.
Tate Hostetter and Chandler Kerr both scored 16 points for Belle Fourche and Kelby Olson added 10.
Belle Fourche hosts Newcastle, Wyoming today.
MORRILL, NEB., 49, EDGEMONT 43: The Lions outscored the Moguls 16-7 in the fourth quarter for the win.
Edgemont led 36-33 heading into the fourth.
Kaleb Darrow had 20 points and seven rebounds for Edgemont, 1-2, with Caleb Simons adding 13 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.
Tanner Whetthan scored 24 for Morrill, 4-2 and Jerry Tarin added 10.
Edgemont is at Moorcroft, Wyoming today.
ST. THOMAS MORE 56, ALLIANCE, NEB. 50: The Cavaliers rallied in the fourth quarter for the win over the Bulldogs.
Alliance led 49-46 heading into the fourth quarter.
No other results were made available.
STM, 3-0, faces Madison Dec. 28 in the Cavalier Classic at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Girls basketball
RAPID CITY STEVENS 49, HURON 35: The Raiders jumped out to a big lead and stopped the Tigers Friday night at Carold Heier Gymnasium.
No other results were made available.
Stevens, 2-1, hosts Mitchell today at 1:30 p.m., while Huron, 1-3, is at Rapid City Central.
LYMAN 58, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 39: The Raiders earned the road win over the Lady Comets Friday night.
No other results were made available.
Rapid City Christian, 1-2, hosts New Underwood on Tuesday, while Lyman, 3-1, hosts Bennett County today.
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 54, SPEARFISH 36: The Golden Eagles held off the Spartans Friday night in Spearfish.
No other results were made available.
Spearfish, 0-3, hosts Pierre today.