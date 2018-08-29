The Rapid City Central girls' and boys' soccer teams came into Sioux Park Stadium on a mission, and ahead of a tough weekend in Pierre and Aberdeen, both Cobbler teams did what it had to do.
Central swept Sturgis Tuesday, with the girls taking down the Scoopers 5-0 and the boys handing business 6-0.
The Cobbler girls were led by Emma Avery, who scored two goals in the first half to put Central up 4-0 going into the halftime break.
Avery's goals came in the 13th and 31st minute. Morgan Sullivan got the scoring started with a goal in the 11th minute and an assist from Alexa Henry, and Henry got into the scoring action herself with a goal 27 minute on an assist from Keyera Harmon.
"This was a good game. The nice thing to see is that Sturgis is improving their program. They're getting stronger every year and that's a real positive for us as well because we get that challenge going into a tough weekend," Central coach Mark Morgan said. "The pressure Sturgis put on us gave us some time to work on things that going into this game we planned on working."
The Scoopers especially put that pressure on Central in the second half. Although the Cobblers had chances, Sturgis kept it out of the goal until Kylea Becker scored in the 73rd minute.
"The second half was a better half, and I think it came down to the heart of the girls," Sturgis coach Adam Fitzpatrick said. "We just came out flat that first half, we lacked communication. They came together collectively and put their heart out there and fought in the second half."
Central did hit the cross-bar three times in the second half, which along with being more balanced and being too direct on its attacks, were areas Morgan was hoping the Cobblers could work on in the game.
He said he thought Central worked through two of the problems, saying he felt the Cobblers were more balanced and showed different ways to attack, but he thinks his team sometimes is still getting to giddy when about to shoot the ball.
"You're always going to have that. These girls get buck-fever and they hit the ball with their foot and put too much power into it," he said with a laugh. "What we say is 'pass into the net.' It doesn't have to be powerful, just pass into the net. When that millisecond is there to take the opportunity, they tend to put way more on it than is necessary, but we're working on that."
Central, 3-1-0, takes on Aberdeen Central Friday and Pierre Saturday, both on the road. Sturgis, 1-3-1, faces Spearfish Thursday on the road.
The boys game featured a pair of hat tricks from an offense that might be finding its stride. Garrett Cole (7th, 16th and 59th minutes) and Jory Stephens (22nd, 46th and 75th minutes) did all of the scoring for the Cobblers.
"We have a good midfield core, we're moving the ball well," Cole said. "Jory up-top is a powerhouse and is able to slot through balls. We're getting everybody involved."
Still, there were things to work on in the mind of Central coach Joe Sabrowski, who said the Cobblers probably could have scored more goals.
"I think we'll be pushed more by Aberdeen, to win that game is going to take a little more effort for more guys and better ball movement," he said. "Some guys were getting frustrated because they feel like other guys are dribbling too much, but it's a good victory. The boys played well."
For the Scoopers, it was just one of those nights. One of those nights where nothing seemed to go right.
"Every now and then teams have games where stuff doesn't go their way, and tonight was one of those nights where everything was off," Sturgis coach Ty Louder said. "I thought we started off well, we possessed really well and we couldn't put any opportunities in the net. They were putting theirs in, simple as that."
Central led 3-0 at halftime.
Sabrowski was able to get some players in who haven't seen much time this season, and he said that experience goes beyond getting them ready if they need to play this season. It's important for the growth of the program.
"It's really important to get those guys more minutes for confidence and flow with the team, to feel like they have an impact and can help the group," he said. "They have to feel valuable or we're going to lose them. These kind of games are essential for that."
Central, 2-0-2, will face Aberdeen Central Friday and Pierre Saturday. Sturgis, 1-2-1, faces Spearfish on the road Thursday.