Although the Rapid City Central boys' basketball team is almost brand new this season, the Cobblers are starting to find a little depth with added court time.
It showed on Saturday, as the Cobblers jumped on Dickinson, N.D., 63-33 at Naasz Gymnasium. In the girls' game, Central closed strong to beat Dickinson, 56-45.
"Ten guys got legitimate time today, and that is one thing that I knew coming into the season, we had some younger guys who were going to help us," Central coach TJ Hay said. "Games like this today help us out because there is not as much pressure, especially when a sophomore has a turnover when you are up by 20 compared to being up by four. They played much more relaxed today. Some of that happened because of what we did. They've (Dickinson) won some games this year, and the two games I watched, they scored in the 60s and 70s. We did some really good things."
Central led 19-5 at the end of the first period and 35-11 at the halftime break. Dickinson took just nine shots from the field in the first half.
"I thought defensively in the first half we did some really good things," Hay said. "It was nice to have a couple of days to prepare for them. I actually saw a couple of games they played earlier and knew what they wanted to do. Our guys did a good job of taking some of that stuff away."
Erik Keohane led the Cobblers, 3-4, with 14 points and Elijah Williams added 12. Joe Woods and DeSean Marquese both chipped in with nine points.
"Elijah got us off to a really good start with six points in the first minute of the game. It snowballed from there, we kept up the intensity. It was a good win for our home opener," Hay said.
The Cobblers have now won three of their last four after going 0-3 in the season-opening Gillette Tournament.
Hay said the more the experience they can pick up, the better they will get down the stretch.
"I told them they have to keep getting better. We're not to the point where I think we can be if we want to compete with the better teams in the state," he said.
Cobbler girls earn solid win over Midgets
The Central girls' basketball team started and finished strong in picking up the 11-point win over Dickinson.
Central led 22-13 at the end of the first period and 31-23 at halftime.
"We got off to a great start," Central coach Kraig Blomme said. "I think we made just enough plays when they made their run at us to hold them off; they are a good ball club."
Dickinson battled back to cut the lead to 38-34 at the end of three and tied the game at 42-all early in the fourth before the Cobblers regained the momentum. Two straight baskets by Jordon Heckert and a put-back by Juneau Jones put Central back up by six, and the Cobblers never looked back.
Although the Midgets held a commanding 44-27 rebounding edge, the Cobblers turned several turnovers into fastbreak opportunities.
"I thought especially in that third quarter our defense stepped up when it needed to," Blomme said. "We were tipping passes and reading. We had a good communication to where their shooter was the whole time; I know she still had a good game, but I thought we did a nice job defensively."
Whitley Heitsch paced the Cobblers with 18 points, followed by Heckert's 13 and Jones with 11.
Gabby Jung led Dickinson with 16 points.
Saturday's effort stated earlier in the week in practice, Blomme said.
"This week of practice that we had was one of our better practices over the holidays that I have had in a long time," he said. "It was good to see our hard work come into success."
Central moved to 5-2 with the win and Blomme is looking forward to getting going in 2019.
"The early part of the season is over and we're starting to play a lot more of the South Dakota schools after this game," Blomme said. "We know it is going to be tougher from here on out, so we have to keep getting better."