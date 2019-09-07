Led by Erik Keohane‘s lone goal and a tough defensive effort, Rapid City Central edged Pierre 1-0 Saturday morning at Sioux Park.
With a scoreless game headed into the 62nd minute, Keohane broke the tie when he scored on a header in front of the net, assisted by Eli Brink
The Cobblers generated plenty of offense, finishing the match with 14 total shots, seven of which were on goal.
When all was said and done, the defense may have played the biggest role in the victory.
“We played strong defensively and we owned more of the field,” Central coach Joe Sabrowski said. “I just think that per player, we had a little more speed and our ball movement was better. Just a different level than when we played Aberdeen and it all comes down to finishing. “
Rapid City Central (4-2-1) will be back in action when it plays crosstown rival Rapid City Stevens Tuesday night at Sioux Park.
RAPID CITY STEVENS 2, ABERDEEN CENTRAL 2: Rapid City Stevens netted two goals in the final six minutes, earning the tie with Aberdeen Central Saturday at Sioux Park.
In the 74th minute, the Raiders were awarded a penalty kick after a hand ball violation on the Golden Eagles. Junior midfielder Ross Moriarty danced toward the ball and calmly sliced a shot past Aberdeen keeper Reece Meister.
“I zeroed in and decided what I wanted to do and sent it into the corner, just out of the reach of the keeper,” Moriarty said.
The Raiders netted the equalizer in the 78th minute when Meister collected the ball and marched away from his net to clear out possession to the Golden Eagles. Raider forward Damon Lushbough applied pressure on Meister, disrupting the keeper’s clear-out.
Meister’s kick landed at the feet of Raider forward Rex Wiebe and knowing the keeper had been pulled out of the box, sent a looper over Meister’s head and into the net.
Raiders coach Jeff Fierro credited Lushbough’s work in setting up the equalizer.
“Damon recognized the situation and he knew to put pressure on the keeper,” Fierro said. “He created the situation that got the ball to Rex, who recognized the keeper’s mistake and made a good decision to chip it over.
The Raiders, 2-1-2, will face Rapid City Central Tuesday at Sioux Park.
ST. THOMAS MORE 2, JAMES VALLEY CHRISTIAN 2: The Saturday morning matchup between and St. Thomas More and James Valley Christian ended in a draw .
The Cavalier defense had an outstanding performance, led by Aaron Nelson, Trevor Erlandson, Sam Evans, Sam Mortimer, Owen Anderson and Anchored by goalie Liam Yantes.
Nelson landed the Cavs their first goal from about 25 yards out of the goal line.
Andrew Evans Added to their score by hitting a PK at 60 minutes in to the game.
The Cavaliers (4-2-1) hosts Sturgis Tuesday at Dakota Fields.
Girls Soccer
RAPID CITY STEVENS 2, ABERDEEN CENTRAL 1: Rapid City Stevens broke a 1-1 tie in the second half as it handed Aberdeen Central its first loss of the season at Sioux Park Saturday morning.
Lily Harris got the scoring started for the Raiders in the 18th minute of the first half when she found the back of the net on an unassisted goal.
The Golden Eagles had an answer in the 28th minute as they scored to tie the match at 1-1.
In the second half, Stevens regained the lead for good when Kylee Bennett took a pass from Ellie Schad and beat the Aberdeen keeper.
The Golden Eagles offense kicked up the offensive pressure in the second half, but the Raiders were able to hold them off for the win.
“We did well today,” Raider coach Luis Usera said. “You could see a little fire in their eyes. They (Aberdeen Central) are always a good test for us this early in the year and it lets us know where we stand.”
Rapid City Stevens (3-1-1) will play Rapid City Central Tuesday night.
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 2, PIERRE 2: Rapid City Central played to a draw with two-time defending state champion Pierre Saturday morning at Sioux Park.
Emma Avery and Kylea Becker each scored a goal to lead the Cobblers, while Kyanne Beck and Paige Isburg led the Govs with one goal apiece.
Rapid City Central (5-1-1) will play Rapid City Stevens Tuesday night.
High School Volleyball
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 3, BENNETT COUNTY 0: Rapid City Christian earned its third win in a row as it dropped Bennett County in straight sets Saturday afternoon at Hart Ranch.
The Comets won the first set 25-14, took the second set 25-13 and closed out the match with a 25-5 third set victory.
Riley Freeland led Christian with 21 assists and Olivia Kieffer finished with 14 kills. Rebecca Morgan led the team with nine digs and Tori Altstiel had seven aces.
Rapid City Christian (5-1) hosts Faith Thursday, while Bennett County (1-3) hosts Winner on Tuesday.
PIERRE 3, SPEARFISH 0: The Lady Governors had little trouble with the three-set sweep Saturday in Spearfish.
Pierre won by the scores of 25-14, 25-13 and 25-14.
No other information was made available.
Spearfish, 1-7, hosts Hill City Thursday, while Pierre, 2-2, is at Sioux Falls Roosevelt Thursday.
STM goes 3-3 in Gillette
St. Thomas More finished 3-3 in the two-day Gillette Invitational, losing two of three matches Saturday.
On Saturday, STM beat Cheyenne South 25-12, 18-25, 25-22, but fell to Gering, Neb., 25-17, 22-25, 25-23 and Rapid City Central 25-16 and 27-25.
On Friday, STM won two of three, beating Newcastle 25-15, 25-10, losing to Billings West 27-25, 25-15 and beating Laramie, Wyo., 25-12, 25-22.
STM, 8-4, hosts Belle Fourche Tuesday.