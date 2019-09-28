The Rapid City Central boys' soccer team closed out the regular season with a bang as it picked up a 1-0 victory over the Spartans Saturday afternoon on Spearfish.
It was only the second loss of the season for the Spartans.
The lone goal of the match came in the 45th minute when Jaden Stevens took a pass from Eli Brink at the top of the box and beat the Spearfish goalkeeper for the eventual game winner.
Quincy Warren had a big game in the net for the Cobblers, turning away the Spartans on all 10 of their shots on goal.
With the win, Central has locked down home field advantage for the first round of the playoffs.
"The boys played really well today,” Central coach Joe Sabrowski said. “Our midfield was strong, not totally dominant, but our defense always plays really well. Our attack and midfield played well and we are carrying some momentum from that Stevens game. We will prepare for whoever we are going to host in the first round. I am proud of the guys.”
The Cobblers finished the season at 7-3-2 and await the final playoff pairings.
Spearfish (9-2-1) will look to bounce back when it hosts Rapid city Stevens Tuesday.
ST. THOMAS MORE 8, DOUGLAS/RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 0: St. Thomas More scored early and often as it dropped Douglas/Rapid City Christian Saturday in Rapid City.
Andrew Evans led the way for Cavaliers with three goals and an assist, while Cole Aanderud finished with two goals.
St. Thomas More (5-6-2) will play at Spearfish to close out the regular season on Thursday, while Douglas/Rapid City Christian (4-8-1) finishes Tuesday at Sturgis.
Girls Soccer
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 3, SPEARFISH 0: The Cobblers ended the regular season on a high note as it shutout Spearfish Saturday.
Central opened the scoring in the 20th minute when Keyera Harmon’s cross-kick went off a Spartan defender and into the net.
Harmon added to the Cobbler lead in the 35th minute when she scored on an assist from Emma Avery.
Avery scored a goal of her own in the 65th minute to seal the victory.
Rapid City Central closed out the season at 7-2-2 and awaits its first round opponent, while the Spartans (6-6) host Rapid City Stevens on Tuesday.
ST. THOMAS MORE 10, DOUGLAS/RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 0: St. Thomas More cruised to an easy win over Douglas/Rapid City Christian Saturday in Rapid City.
No other information was made available for this match.
The Cavaliers (4-6-2) close out the regular season at Spearfish on Thursday, while Douglas/Rapid City Christian (0-9) is at Sturgis Tuesday.
High School Cross Country
Todd County boys win LNI Invite
The Todd County boys cross country team took the top spot at the Lakota Nation Invitational at Executive Golf Course in Rapid City Saturday.
The Falcons earned first place with 49 POINTS, Little Wound was second with 52 and Lower Brule took third with 60.
Individually, David Tuttle of Pine Ridge took first in 17 minutes, 26.60 seconds, followed by Scott Obago Jr. of Lower Brule (17:54.57) and Donte Duran of Wyoming Indian (18:04.76).
Todd County had two runners finish in the top 10, starting with Jacob Wike, who earned fifth (18:20.87) and Thadeus Allen, who was eighth (18:36.46).
On the girls' side, Wyoming Indian led the way with three runners in the top five.
Wyoming finished with 18, Red Cloud earned second place with 33 and Cheyenne-Eagle Butte was third with 48.
Paris Barrera won the girls race in 20:46.41, while Jade Ecoffey of Red Cloud was second (21:02.66) and her teammate, Cheree Ferguson, rounded out the top three in 21:21.66.
Girls Tennis
Stevens wins two in Pierre
The Rapid City Stevens tennis team picked up a pair of wins at the Pierre Invitational Saturday morning.
Despite the cold and rainy weather, the Raiders dropped Huron 8-1, before scoring a 9-0 victory over Pierre later in the day.
Anna Mueller won both of her singles matches, including a 10-0 win over Abby Thomas of Huron, and a 10-7 victory over Jocelyn Corrales.
Rapid City Stevens (17-8) will play Rapid City Christian on Monday.
High School Volleyball
Hill City cruises to Belle Fourche Tourney title
The Hill City volleyball team continued to roll as it swept the competition at the Belle Fourche Invitational on Saturday.
The Rangers closed out the tournament with a 25-21, 25-23 victory over St. Thomas More in the title game.
Hill City was dominant as it didn't lose a single set on the day, opening with 2-0 victories over Lyman (25-12, 25-14), Douglas (25-14, 25-20) and Hot Springs (25-6, 25-6).
In one of their tougher matchups, the Rangers dropped Rapid City Christian 27-25, 25-14, before beating Belle Fourche, 25-13 and 25-23.
Hill City (19-0) returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Philip.
High School Football
HOT SPRINGS 21, BENNETT COUNTY 0: Marcus Harkless led the way as the Bison shut out Bennett County Friday night.
Harkless found the end zone on three separate occasions, two of which came in the opening quarter (2 and 9-yard carries) to give Hot Springs the early 14-0 advantage. He closed out the scoring in the fourth quarter on a 20-yard TD run.
Harkless finished the game with 26 carries for 139 yards.
The Bison (3-3) will host Pine Ridge on Friday, while Bennett County (1-4) travels to Custer.