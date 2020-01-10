Central girls break it open to beat Aberdeen Central

Heckert and fellow junior Kenya Merrival had the hot hand for the Cobblers, combining to hit 7-of-15 3-pointers as Rapid City was 8-of-22 for the game.

"When you can get your teammates shots, and when you can get going too, it sets up your defense and gets things rolling and brings up the energy," said Heckert, who hit 4-of-8 3-pointers, including three straight in the third, and led the Cobblers with 17 points.

Aberdeen Central played its best basketball in the final minutes and was able to cut the Cobbler advantage under 10 on a last-second 3-pointer by Olivia Bertsch. But the Golden Eagles, 3-2, shot just 30 percent from the field and hit just 1-of-14 3-pointers. Brooklyn Kusler led all scorers with 19 points.

Veteran Aberdeen Central coach Dawn Seiler said she didn't think her team played well or very hard Friday night.

"We were a little short handed; we have some kids dinged up and I think that plays into things because we didn't have a very solid rotation," Seiler said. "But bottom line, we just need to have a better effort."

Seiler said their youth and inexperience leads to a lot of inconsistency, and it all magnifies when things don't go right.