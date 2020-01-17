Central girls clamp down to thump Sturgis

It was somewhat of a slow start for the Rapid City Central girls' basketball team, although the game was barely four minutes old.

But Denna Smith, a 6-foot sophomore who had gotten limited time this season and scored her first basket in the last game, provided a spark and the Cobblers went on to roll past Sturgis Brown 54-27 Thursday night at Naasz Gymnasium.

Smith scored the team's final eight points of the first quarter as the Cobblers closed on a 10-0 run. They also scored the first 10 points of the second quarter as well, and the game was all but decided then.

"Denna Smith came in and got some extensive varsity time and really gave us a lift with eight points in a row for us," Central coach Kraig Blomme said. "I credit her teammates for getting her the ball in a good spot. We've had a struggle passing the ball under pressure this year and tonight we took a big step forward."

Smith was able to use her size and basically grab the ball down low, square up and kiss the ball off the glass.

"They really got it into me good. I was just down ready to shoot," Smith said. "It does boost my ego. I'm still going to stay humble about it, but I really feel humble now playing with the varsity girls. I want to be the fire that gets us going."