Central girls clamp down to thump Sturgis

It was somewhat of a slow start for the Rapid City Central girls' basketball team, although the game was barely four minutes old.
But Denna Smith, a 6-foot sophomore who had gotten limited time this season and scored her first basket in the last game, provided a spark and the Cobblers went on to roll past Sturgis Brown 54-27 Thursday night at Naasz Gymnasium.
Smith scored the team's final eight points of the first quarter as the Cobblers closed on a 10-0 run. They also scored the first 10 points of the second quarter as well, and the game was all but decided then.
"Denna Smith came in and got some extensive varsity time and really gave us a lift with eight points in a row for us," Central coach Kraig Blomme said. "I credit her teammates for getting her the ball in a good spot. We've had a struggle passing the ball under pressure this year and tonight we took a big step forward."
Smith was able to use her size and basically grab the ball down low, square up and kiss the ball off the glass.
"They really got it into me good. I was just down ready to shoot," Smith said. "It does boost my ego. I'm still going to stay humble about it, but I really feel humble now playing with the varsity girls. I want to be the fire that gets us going."
Those were actually all of the points Smith would score in the game, but it was more than enough as the Cobbler defense held the Scoopers to just .220 percent shooting in the game, leading 43-13 going into the fourth quarter.
"I have to give Central credit. They are much improved than they have been over the years," Sturgis coach Jordan Proefrock said. "They are aggressive, they can score inside and out, and that (Jordan) Heckert girl is a very good player. They are well coached defensively. Their pressure gave us problems."
Sturgis led 5-2 after a Kylie Shaw 3-pointer, but the Scoopres didn't score again until four minutes remaining in the second quarter with Central up 22-5. The Cobblers led 28-7 at the break.
The Central defense had 10 steals by six players, with Kenya Merrival and Emma Avery with three each.
"We had 19 turnovers in the game, and we had been averaging 13 or so," Proefrock said. "That hurt us because we couldn't score. When you can't score in the half-court, the game gets really, really hard. There are a lot of things we need to improve on. Hats off to them, they were the aggressor."
While Central had some thefts from their press, it was the half-court defense that showed the most improvement, Blomme said. Those stops in turn led to some transition points.
"Early in the season we were struggling a little bit with certain situations, and we are communicating better," he said. "I just told the girls that when you play hard, good things happen. We are digging in defensively and playing better."
Offensively, the Cobblers shot 42 percent from the field, but hit 8-of-20 3-pointers, with Merrival canning all three of her attempts and leading the team with 11 points. Avery added 10 as nine Cobblers got in the scoring column.
"I told the girls after the game that it is great as a coach when you can come out and realize that every player after the game contributed to the team victory, and it was true," Blomme said. "Every player who stepped on the floor contributed."
The Cobblers are now 5-5 on the season, winners of four of their last five.
"I think once you get those first few games under your belt as a coach you realize what you need to improve on," he said. "We talk to the girls every day about those things, and we're definitely seeing strides in those areas."
Central is at Campbell County tonight, while Sturgis, 2-6, hosts Spearfish Jan. 24.