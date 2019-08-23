Alexa Henry finished with three goals to lead the Rapid City Central girls soccer team to a lopsided 6-0 win over Sioux Falls Washington Friday evening at Sioux Park.
Kiera Harmon helped pace central with two goals of her own, while Emma Avery chipped in with one score.
Defensively, the Cobblers shut out the Warriors behind a duo of goalkeepers in Alexus Pruitt, who handled the first half, and Hidie Dahl, who took the helm in the second.
“I was happy with how the girls played today,” Central coach Mark Morgan said. “It is encouraging to see that what we are working on is paying off in the games. We are working on our speed of play, quicker attacks and trying to be cleaner on our finishing.
The girls are putting their heads and hearts into that. Defensively, we have a lot of turnover from last season and that’s our biggest change this season.”
Rapid City Central (2-0) will close out the weekend doubleheader when it hosts Sioux Falls Lincoln today at 9 a.m.
SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 1, RAPID CITY STEVENS 0: Sioux Falls Lincoln used a goal early in the second half to earn a narrow win over Rapid City Stevens on Friday.
The Patriots scored the only goal of the match two minutes into the second half on a header off of a corner kick.
Neither team was able to do much the rest of the way, although the Raiders were the aggressor on the offensive end as they out-shot Lincoln 17-4.
“They really stuck to us on the defensive end and didn’t really allow us to score,” Stevens coach Luis Usera said. “What hurt us the most was we started to break down in our possession and started striking balls long without purpose. I don’t really feel like we were playing to our full abilities in terms of how we were attacking."
Stevens (0-1) will look to earn its first win of the season today when it hosts Sioux Falls Washington at 9 a.m.
SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 5, SPEARFISH 0: The Rough Riders remained unbeaten to open the season as they cruised past Spearfish Friday evening.
No other information was made available for this game.
Spearfish (1-3) hosts Sioux Falls O’Gorman today at 10 a.m.
Boys’ soccer
RAPID CITY STEVENS 1, SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 0: Rapid City Stevens opened the season with a hard-fought win over Sioux Falls Lincoln Friday night at Sioux Park.
Trey Bradley settled a pass out of traffic and sent the ball 20 yards off of Lincoln Cameron Downey’s hands into the net in the 29th minute.
The Raiders were successful in defending the one-goal lead throughout the second half, but were challenged with some close shots from the Patriots. Daniel David’s penalty kick in 47th minute hit top of crossbar and later his shot was saved by Raiders’ keeper Carter Waggoner, who had four saves in the contest, all in the second half.
Downey had 10 saves for the Patriots.
The Raiders had 18 shots with 11 on goal. The Patriots took 11 shots with five on goal.
Stevens hosts Sioux Falls Washington today at 11 a.m. at Sioux Park.
SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 2, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: Sioux Falls Washington scored a pair of second half goals to pick up the win over the Cobblers Friday night.
Alex Bittner and Crispin Meyer found the net for the Warriors.
Despite the tough loss, Central coach Joe Sabrowski felt his team played a solid match.
“I thought we played a really solid game,” he said. “We made some youthful mistakes defensively and really it’s a discipline thing. In general, I think we played a really solid match and I am proud of the way the boys played.”
The Cobblers (1-1) looks to bounce back when it hosts Sioux Falls Lincoln today at 10 a.m.
SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 6, ST. THOMAS MORE: The Cavaliers dropped their first game of the season Friday night in Sioux Falls.
The Cavaliers, 1-1, will continue on the road today when they take on the Groton Tigers at noon.
SPEARFISH 3, SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 1: After finishing its last game in a draw, the Spartans got back into the win column with a victory over Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Friday.
No Statistics were made available for this game.
Spearfish (3-0-1) will host Sioux Falls O’Gorman today at Noon.
Girls Tennis
Christian athletes earn top spots at Madison Tourney
The Rapid City Christian girls’ tennis team produced a trio of singles winners at the Madison Tournament Saturday afternoon.
Ella Hancock kicked off the tournament by taking the top spot in Flight 1 singles, including an 8-3 victory over CC Graham of Madison in the title match.
In Flight 2 singles, Bridget Schneller topped the rest of the field with an 8-2 victory over Rhiana Cantine of Milbank.
Rounding out the top-place finishers for the Comets was Mia Shankle, who won Flight 6 singles with an 8-4 victory over Jemini Cantalope of Aberdeen Roncalli.
The Madison Tournament wraps up today with competition kicking off at 8 a.m.