Central girls' hoops coach Blomme steps down

Rapid City Central High School Activities Director Jordan Bauer announced on Friday that veteran Cobbler girls' head basketball coach Kraig Blomme has resigned.

Blomme had been the Central girls' coach for the past 20 seasons, compiling a 226-239 overall record. The Cobblers finished 8-13 this past season. Blomme's best season as head coach came in 2011 when the Central girls finished third at the state tournament.

“We’ll begin the search process immediately to find our next head girls’ basketball coach," Bauer said. "Some important qualities for our next candidate will be enthusiasm, a positive attitude and the ability to build positive relationships with our student athletes.

"Finding someone who understands the importance of holding student-athletes accountable in the weight room, along with summer programming will also be important factors in the selection process. All of these elements will play a large role in what will be highly preferred of our next girls’ basketball coach at Rapid City Central High School."

Blomme's resignation is one of four changes in head coaching positions for Central this seasons.

Earlier this week longtime Cobbler track and field coach Dave Dolan announced his retirement.