A couple of coaching changes at intermission coupled with final commitment by the players on the field proved to be the difference as the Rapid City Central girls broke open a scoreless contest with relentless second half pressure to post a 2-0 win over St. Thomas More in soccer action on Thursday at the Dakota Sports Complex.
“I think it’s good at this late part of the season to experiment a little bit and make ourselves a little more flexible in case we need to change something up later and we were trying some new things today,” Cobbler coach Mark Morgan said. “The girls weren’t in love with it in the first half, but after we discussed some things at halftime and worked through some position fixes, it started to click.”
After numerous Central scoring chances in the second period — stymied time and again by the outstanding performance of Cavalier goalie Logan Pokorny (24 saves) — Cobbler junior Karoline Riisnaes finally converted with a goal at the 24:54 mark of period.
“I just found an opening and was able to dribble in and find some space and put the ball in the top far corner,” Riisnaes said of a close-in shot setup by dribbling her way through defenders from midfield.
Junior Kazlyn Bachelor scored the clinching goal with 4:33 remaining, a goal setup by quick passes and excellent movement off the ball.
“We were running up on the side, and I saw Keyera (Harmon) on the backside and she passed that crossover. It was just in the back corner and I just had to finish it in,” Bachelor said.
For the Cavaliers, the constant pressure applied by the Cobbler offensive thrusts made it extremely difficult to mount counterattacks.
“What Central did well tonight was constantly moving, constantly moving back and forth and that made it hard to mark on them,” said Cavalier assistant coach, Doug Noyes Jr. “And when you are always chasing, it’s tough to get the ball settled and pass it out and do anything offensively.”
With the Cavaliers' Pokorny facing the Cobbler onslaught in the second period, Central keeper, senior Hidie Dahl, went unchallenged, and after facing relatively few shots on frame in the first half.
Both squads return to the pitch next Tuesday with Rapid City Central (6-1-2) meeting Stevens (6 p.m. at Sioux Park) and St. Thomas More (3-6-1) squaring off against Sturgis in Sturgis (4 p.m.).