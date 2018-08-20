The Rapid City Central volleyball might not have the most experience, but the Cobblers are hoping what they lack in veterans they can make up with hustle.
Four seniors, with one being injured, and six juniors are on the roster this season. Central coach Jeanne Deming said she will have to rely on some sophomores this season.
Still, she thinks the heart the team has showed will make it a tougher out.
"We’re very, very young. There’s going to be a lot of sophomores who are going to be playing," she said. "It’ll be a good year because they all love volleyball and they hustle every day, they worked their tails off this summer so I’m feeling pretty good about it."
Two of the four seniors on the roster are Ali Weber and Abbie Freeman. Both have been impressed by some of the younger players that have come up through the system.
"I think we have a younger team this year, but I think we play faster and more as a family than we did last year," Freeman said. "There’s a lot of heart, since we have a bunch of younger girls they want a starting spot so they’re going to try a lot harder."
"We’re both excited because we’re seniors and we’ve been with the program this far, and it’s really exciting to see how much we’ve grown and we’re really excited for the season, I think we could have a good team," Weber said. "It’s all these younger girls coming up so we have a different culture from last year, we feel like we have a whole new team."
Deming said the hustle and heart is the strength of the team, but in addition to not having a lot of experience, the Cobblers don't have a lot of height to go with that heart.
She said the team has been in the weight room all summer working on improving their vertical jumps. She also said the team has a natural competitive spirit that is going to make it a tough team to beat.
"Most of the girls that we have are very competitive. They bring that on themselves," she said. "I think it helps them that a lot of them play more than just volleyball, so they have that competition from other sports but they also push each other. They don’t let anybody slack off, they hold each other and themselves accountable."
In addition to working out in Rapid City, the Cobblers went to Sioux Falls for a camp where they got to work with college coaches.
In addition to the work on the court, Central was also able to bond as a team.
"It was really good, we went there as a team, drove there as a team, stayed there as a team and did everything like a family," Weber said. "I think it helped us a lot, and we got to play with college coaches, it was a really good experience."
Freeman said the camp was also good for the younger players, and Deming agreed, saying any time spent on the court and playing varsity-level volleyball only helps their development.
"I think it helped everyone play at the level they need to be playing at," Freeman said. "It was big for the younger ones coming up and showed how much of a family we are this year. There’s no fighting, we all get along well."
Central did not make it to the state tournament last season, and although Deming stopped short of saying that was her goal for the team, Weber and Freeman made it clear they'd like to go back in their last season of high school volleyball.
"A lot of coaches would say their win-loss record is what makes a successful season but that’s not what I go on," she said. "It’s us improving every week, that’s what the girls are focusing on. We’re really big on individual and team goals, just pushing through and being the teammate everyone needs to have and getting better all the time."
Freeman admitted that she'd like to make the state tournament but knows thinking about the tournament in Sioux Falls in November in August isn't going to help them get there.
"We try to take it one game at a time. Sioux Falls and (Rapid City) Stevens are obviously our top competitors, but I think one game at a time is how we have to take it," she said. "Obviously state is the highest goal we can put up there, but taking it game by game helps us get to that point."
Central will host Pierre Friday at 7 p.m. and then Aberdeen Central Saturday at 1:30 p.m. to start the season.