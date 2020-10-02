Central overcomes fourth-quarter deficit to beat Stevens 32-28

“I’ve won a lot of games before I got here, and I knew what I was up for, and I knew there was a streak that needed to be ended, and I felt like I might be the guy to do that, and these are the kids to do it and these are the coaches to do it,” Cobblers head coach Neal Cruce said. “It took us a few games, but we got the job done and that’s all that matters. We’re going to enjoy it, but we’ve got to turn the page and get ready for next week.”

Uriah Gylnn led the Stevens (0-6) offense with 231 yards rushing on 14 carries and tallied three touchdowns. Quarterback Joe Weber completed just three of 17 pass attempts for 14 yards but ran for 102 yards and scored a touchdown on six carries. Tate Crosswait also went 6 of 12 for 49 yards in the air.

“It’s tough because the boys have worked hard all season, they’ve been steadily improving and it’s unfortunate,” Raiders head coach Michael Scott said. “We just caught a couple bad breaks tonight, and if you give a team life and you let them stick around long enough, things like this happen.”