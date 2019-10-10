Due to Wednesday and Thursday’s snow storm, the Rapid City Central versus Sioux Falls Roosevelt football game scheduled for tonight at O'Harra Stadium has been postponed to Monday.
While the postponement creates some issues for the following game, Cobbler coach Erik Iverson knows it isn’t all bad considering some of his injured players will have a few extra days to nurse those injuries.
“I guess it is what it is, we can’t realty do anything about it,” he said. “It might not be all bad. We have extra time to prepare. We can get some people healthy and so it might not be all that bad. It does kind of hurt the following week, we have a game Friday, and so it hurts to have that quick turnaround.”
Central heads into Monday night’s matchup with the Roughriders with several nagging injuries, including a shoulder injury that might’ve kept star running back Jeremy Weidmann out if the game was played Friday.
But, with the positive, comes some negatives as the Cobblers will have a short turnaround week when they head to Sioux Falls to take on Washington four days later.
Still, despite the inconvenience, Iverson knows how unpredictable the South Dakota weather can be.
“It is South Dakota, and with the weather here, what you can do?” he said.
In last year's matchup between the two teams, Roosevelt jumped out to an 18-0 lead at the half, but the Cobblers bounced back in the second half en route to a 19-18 win.
Rapid City Central will be looking for a repeat of that performance at O’Harra Stadium Monday night with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m.