There's not much that can phase Rapid City Central girls' track and field sprinter Hannah Young.
The senior has seen it all during her decorated career, and no amount of South Dakota weather can knock her off of the goals she has for herself.
In sometimes windy and less than ideal conditions at the Black Hills Classic over the weekend, she made more strides to those goals with wins in four events.
Young won the 100 meter dash in 12.38 seconds, the 200 in 25.57 and she anchored the 4x100 meter relay team of Hayleigh Young, Peyton Bagley and Lauren Sperlich which won in 50.02 as well the 4x200 relay team of Hayleigh Young, Alyssa Burke and Sperlich in 1:46.52.
"I’m really surprised at our times for all the races considering all the bad weather we’ve had, so I’m pretty impressed with how we’re doing," she said.
She also took home four events Tuesday at the Festival of Relays in Sioux Park, with wins with the same teams in the 4x100 relay (49.88) and 4x200 relay (1:47.16).
Although cold and wet weather have made training hard, Young said she has never been one to make it an excuse.
"The main thing is to have a really good warm-up and stay focused, those are the key factors to having a good race," she said. "You can’t be too worried about the cold weather because it can be challenging at times."
She's been able to meet those challenges, according to Central coach David Dolan.
"She is so focused on her running, the only person she can control is herself and she goes out and focuses on what she should do," he said. "That’s something that she’s strived to work at and she’s done it, whether someone is ahead or behind her she just has to run her race.
"She’s doing all the things right with where we need to be at this point in the season. She’s an integral part of our track team, we just have to figure out where we want to use her at the end of the year."
Young's goal at the start of the season was to break the school record in the 200, while Dolan said he wants her to get her time in the 24-second range.
So far, he said she's well on her way to accomplishing both.
"For her it’s been going pretty good, we’re trying to compare where she was at last year to where she’s at now, and her times are continuing to come down," he said. "I think it’s attainable but we’re going to have to have some nice days to run in meets."
Dolan joked that to recognize a theme of the season, he plans on having the team take it's team photo on Wednesday outside because there could still be snow on the ground.
It still hasn't stopped Young and her relay teams from improving their times.
"Her 200 (Saturday) was as fast as she’s run," he said. "We might be a little behind where we were a year ago but not by much, so we’re getting close."
She'll have to navigate a different level of focus over the weekend. The Cobblers will be one of many teams that will travel east for the Howard Wood Relays in Sioux Falls. The race will not only feature the top teams in South Dakota, but surrounding states like Minnesota as well.
"I’m feeling pretty good, I’m confident we’ll do pretty good and I don’t really have any worries," she said. "It helps us realize where we’re at in the season, it’s kind of hard to run against some of the smaller schools because our times end up not being where we want them to be so I’m excited about running against some of the bigger schools, and hopefully we can get our times down."
Dolan said he's excited as well to see where Young and her teammates stack up against teams they'll have to beat later in the season.
"In the 4x100 and 4x200 we may be chasing instead of leading. That’s why I love this meet right now, just the competition to see where we’re at and what we have to do the rest of the year," he said. "It’s running back-to-back days and recovering, that’s a big thing. That sets us up for the end, and then the next weekend we go back to Sioux Falls and that’s who we need to be racing against."
The Howard Wood Relays begin Friday.
Other athletes considered:
Jens Christensen, St. Thomas More boys' track and field: Christensen came close to setting a meet record in the pole vault at the Black Hills Classic Saturday, but still took home first in the event.
He cleared a personal best mark of 14 feet, 6 inches, and attempted three times to set the meet record of 15-1, which would have broken the record of 15-0.
Jacob Hyde, St. Thomas More boys' track and field: Hyde took home two titles at the Black Hills Classic, winning the 100 in 11.01 seconds and 200 in 22.26 seconds.
Jordyn Toliver, Douglas girls' track and field: Toliver was one of the multiple events winners at the Northern Hills Invitational Tuesday in Belle Fourche.
Toliver was first in the 100 meter hurdles in 16.54 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 50.77.
Jamison Pfingston, Rapid City Stevens boys' tennis: Pfingston had a perfect weekend during the Rapid City Invitational over the weekend.
He and Dawson Segrist won the flight one doubles crown over Brandon Valley's Matthew Schmitz and Carson Mork 6-3, 7-5 Friday and he won the flight one singles title Saturday over Schmitz 6-2, 6-2.