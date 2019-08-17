For the second time this weekend, the Rapid City Central softball team earned a pair of wins as it earned a narrow 4-2 win over Brandon Valley, before cruising to a 14-0 shutout over Watertown in the second game of the doubleheader Saturday at Parkview Softball Complex.
The first game was a bit of a back-and-forth affair for the Cobblers as they found themselves in a 2-2 tie heading into the top of the fifth.
In the fifth, Central took the lead for good when Nora Nelson knocked in a run on a single to center field.
Nelson added an insurance run in the seventh on a double.
She led the way for the Cobblers with three hits and three RBI, while Katie Paris had two hits and an RBI and Alyssa Burke finished with a trio of hits.
In the second game, Central’s offense found its rhythm early and jumped out to an 8-0 lead at the end of the second inning.
The Cobblers added six more runs in the third to put the game away.
Nelson had another big game to close out the day as she finished with two hits and four RBI. Paris added two hits and three RBI, while Semmler Hanna chipped in with a hit and a trio of RBI.
Rapid City Central (4-0) takes on Douglas Monday at 10:30 a.m.
Raiders beat Watertown, lose to Lynx
Rapid City Stevens got off to a good start in Saturday’s doubleheader as it opened the day with a 9-3 win over Watertown.
Unfortunately, the Raiders weren’t able to keep that momentum as they lost an 8-4 decision to Brandon Valley.
In the first matchup, Stevens took a 2-0 lead and added to it with another run in the fifth. The Raiders scored four runs in the fifth, before giving up a trio of runs in the top of the sixth to make it 7-3.
Stevens answered in the sixth and put the game out of reach with two runs.
You have free articles remaining.
Abbie Schoenberner and Sophie Dressler paced Stevens with two hits and three RBI.
Although the Raiders carried a 3-2 advantage heading into the third inning of the second game, the Lynx regained the lead in the third and scored four in the bottom of the fourth to seal the deal.
Schoenberner led the way for Stevens in the second game with two hits and two RBI.
The Raiders, 2-2, will take on Sturgis Monday at 5:30 p.m.
High School Soccer
Sturgis boys lose, girls tie in Huron
The Scoopers had a rough day on the field Saturday as the boys suffered a loss, while the girls finished the game with a tie.
The Sturgis girls opened the day with a scoreless tie, before the Tigers cruised to a 4-0 victory over the Scooper boys later in the day.
No statistics were made available.
The Sturgis girls, 0-1-1, and the boys, 0-2, will both be back in action Aug. 27 when they take on Belle Fourche.
Spartan boys and girls split in Mitchell
The Spearfish boys' and girls' soccer teams saw different outcomes Saturday at the boys ran past the Kernels for a 5-0 victory, while the girls battled, but lost a 1-0 decision.
No other information was made available.
The Sturgis boys (2-0) and the girls (1-1) will play at Pierre on Tuesday.