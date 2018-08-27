Even when Rapid City Central softball coach Lexyjo Deneke was a member of the Cobblers a player, she had never been part of a Central team that had beaten its cross-town rival, Rapid City Stevens.
That changed with one swing of Nora Nelson's bat.
Tied at two in the bottom of the fourth and final inning, Nelson hit a opposite-field three-run home run to give the Cobblers their first win over the Raiders in six seasons 5-2.
"Even though I’m not playing, coaching these girls and having them have an opportunity to beat Stevens is an absolutely incredible feeling," Deneke said. "We tell the girls that all the pressure is on them, telling them before the game that if each of them play to their best abilities than regardless of the score they can be proud of themselves."
Nelson's home run was her first walk-off of her career.
"It feels pretty good," Nelson said. "I wasn’t expecting it, I was expecting a base hit so my teammates could score, but it’s great. We’ve been out here putting in a ton of work so it’s a great feeling."
Stevens coach Sherry Grismer said she hopes that her team can be motivated by a tough loss, as the Raiders have two more games against Central this season.
"Whenever you play Central, no matter who is the better team it’s going to be a hard-fought battle," she said. "I hope the girls have a burning in their belly after this loss. The biggest takeaway is they have to come in every night and be the aggressor."
Both teams have players from the numerous club softball teams in Rapid City, and Nelson said that makes the rivalry much more intense and competitive even if they're friends off the field.
"We were pretty amped up, our stands are never really that full so it’s fun to have a bunch of cheering," she said. "It’s more fun, more intense, than other games. It’s a good feeling."
The Raiders got the scoring started in the top of the first inning and scored another run in the top of the second. Central responded with a run in the bottom of the second, and tied the game later in the inning.
After that it became a pitching battle between Katie Paris for the Cobblers and Darcy Geersen for the Raiders.
The battle wasn't without tense moments, filled with full counts. In the top of the fourth, Stevens loaded the bases and worked a full count with two outs. Paris was able to register the strikeout, which led to the home run with two outs the next inning from Nelson with runners on second and third.
Central outhit Stevens 8-3, which is what Grismer said was the key to the game.
"If we don’t approach the plate expecting to hit the ball than we’re already behind. That was the difference, they hit the ball well compared to us," she said. "We came into the game prepared, we had a game plan, coming into the game we were excited and anxious to play and went in confident. We just weren’t the better team tonight, Central was. We get to play them three more times before the state tournament so we'll have our shots at them again."
The two teams play again September 10.
Grismer said games like this for her 6-4 team are only going to help as the Raiders aim high again this season.
"Across the state there's a lot of good pitching so the more good pitching we see, the stronger it's going to make us come time for the state tournament," she said.
Deneke said she couldn't say what she said when she saw the ball barely go over the fence, but said the time might be over to sleep on the 9-1 Cobblers.
"It definitely sets a tone for the rest of the season. Now I guess the target is on our back and the pressure is on us, but we know that as long as every time we step on the field everyone plays to the best of their ability, then we can’t be upset," she said. "Compared to last year, I’d like to say 'don’t sleep on us.'"