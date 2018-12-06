Rapid City Central and Sturgis both tuned up for the Rapid City Invitational wrestling tournament with big wins over Aberdeen Central and Huron Thursday night at Naasz Gymnasium.
The Cobblers downed Aberdeen Central 52-18 and Huron 61-12, while Sturgis downed Aberdeen Central 45-29 and Huron 45-25.
For the Cobblers, Cael Larson (113 pounds), TJ Morrison (145), Nolan Smith (195) and Keenan McKnight (220) all gained a pair of pin falls, while Ethan Thibeault (132), Landin Winter (152), Brayden Burrus (160) and Anthony Knodell (182) all earned a pair of wins on the mat.
For the Scoopers, Kelton Olson (113) and Logan Desersa (132) both earned two in fall victories, while Reese Jacobs (145) and Wren Jacobs (160) both earned two wins.
All four teams will compete in the Rapid City Invitational today at 2 p.m. at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. The tournament continues on Saturday.
Campbell County slips past Cobblers
Campbell County opened the season with a tough 68-62 win over Rapid City Central Thursday night in boys' basketball action in Gillette, Wyoming.
No other results were made available.
The Cobblers return to action today in Gillette at 4 p.m. against Cheyenne Central.