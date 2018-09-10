The Rapid City Central softball team used an 11-run second inning to blow by its rival Rapid City Stevens 14-2.
The Cobblers started with three runs in the top of the first inning, and Stevens responded with a run in the bottom of the first. Central came back with its big 11-run inning, and the Raiders scored a run in the bottom of the second before the game ended in three innings.
Lairia Culberson and Katie Paris had three RBI each. Culberson also got the win for the Cobblers, Hailey Crosswait also had two RBI for Central.
The Raiders committed six errors in the loss.
Central moves to 14-3 on the season while Stevens falls to 10-6.
College Football
Vilson wins RMAC DPOTW
After a career day in a 38-21 win over Western State-Colorado, South Dakota School of Mines defensive back Marken Vilson was named Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
Vilson had two interceptions, one of which he took back for a touchdown to ice the game, and eight total tackles to lead the defense.
“It’s great to have Marken recognized by the RMAC for his performance in our hard fought victory over Western State,” Mines football coach Zach Tinker said in a release. “Marken is a leader in our program both on and off the field and his explosive pick-six in the fourth quarter sealed the victory for us on Saturday.”
The Hardrockers are 1-1 on the season and are in action for homecoming Saturday from O'Harra Stadium where they will face Simon and Fraser University.
Mines golf sits in fifth at Yellowjacket Invitational
At 354 strokes South Dakota School of Mines women's golf sits in fifth place in the Yellowjacket Fall Invitational at Montana State-Billings after the first round.
Concordia sits in first at 309 strokes, MSU-Billings is second at 323, the University of Jamestown is third at 336 and Dickinson State is fourth at 348.
The top individual for the Hardrockers after one round was Larissa Pawlowski, who is tied for 11th at 84. Nicole Schrader is 14th at 85, Abby Magee is 25th with 92, McKinley Ham was tied for 26th at 93 and Clair Selby was 30th at 97.
Cammie Decker from Concordia is first after round one with a 73.
Second round action continues today from Lake Hills Golf Course from Billings.
High School Golf
Stevens finishes second at Brookings Invitational
Rapid City Stevens took second at the Brookings Invitational behind Sioux Falls Roosevelt Monday.
The Raiders shot a 304 as a team, 16 strokes behind Roosevelt's 288. Harrisburg took third at 308, Yankton was fourth at 309 and Sioux Falls Lincoln rounded out the top-five at 312.
John Young from Stevens finished fourth individually by shooting a 72. Jack Lundin from Roosevelt took first with a 68, Rough Rider teammates Garett Everson (70) and Jack Eggebraaten (71) took second and third.
The Raiders Ben Daane, Aberdeen Central's Ethan Vikander and Harrisburg's Tyson Kogel tied for fifth with a 73. Will Allan from Harrisburg took eighth with a 75.
Six golfers tied for ninth: Nash Stenberg from Lincoln, Braden Eimers from Madison, Brock Murphy from Tea Area, Austin Frick from Yankton, Landon Moe from Yankton and Luke Honner from Lincoln all shot a 76.