The Rapid City Central opened the volleyball season with a good road win as it traveled to Pierre and defeated the Governors in straight sets on Friday.
The Cobblers earned a 25-21 win in the first set and took the second set 25-21 for a 2-0 lead to kick off the match.
Pierre stormed back to win the third set 25-16, but Central regained the momentum in the third en route to a 25-21 victory.
Rhiannon Nez led the Cobblers with 14 kills, while Adi Young chipped in with 11 and Julia Russell led the team in digs with 22.
Remsey Deming led the way for Central in assists with 33.
Miah Kienholz paced the Governors with 45 assists, while Kodi Severyn finished with 13 kills.
Rapid City Central is back in action today when it takes on Aberdeen Central at 4 p.m.
BRANDON VALLEY 3, SPEARFISH 0: The Lynx handed Spearfish a loss in its opening match of the season Friday night in Mitchell.
Brandon Valley took the first set 25-10, before winning the second set 25-12 and the third 25-20.
No other information was made available for this match.
The Spartans (0-1) will play in the Huron Tournament today, starting with Brookings at 8 a.m.
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 3, RAPID CITY STEVENS 1: The defending state champion Raiders had a tough season opener, falling to the Golden Eagles in four sets Friday night in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen Central earned the win with a 28-26, 18-25, 25-13 and 25-12 victory.
No statistics were made available of the match.
The Raiders return to action today at Pierre.
High School Softball
Raiders sweep Washington, Mitchell
The Rapid City Stevens softball team earned an easy pair of wins Friday evening as it picked up a 9-4 victory over Sioux Falls Washington, before cruising to a 12-0 win over Mitchell in the nightcap.
In the first game, the Raiders trailed early after Washington kicked off the opening inning with four runs.
Stevens had an immediate answer as it scored three runs of its own in the bottom half of the first. The Raider would take the lead for good in the third with six more runs, starting on a two RBI single from Rachael Brown.
A pair of RBI singles and an RBI double from Taylor McSherry later and Stevens had taken over for good.
Brown led the team with a hit and two RBI, while Sophia Schoeberl added two hits and an RBI.
The second game of the night wasn’t competitive from the outset as the Raiders scored nine runs in the first inning.
Stevens added another run in the second and two more in the third to put the game out reach early.
The Raiders (6-2) will play Douglas Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
ST. THOMAS MORE 3, DAKOTA VALLEY 2: Despite an hour and a half lightning delay, the Cavaliers scored a pair of goals in the second half en route to a win over Dakota Valley in Rapid City Friday night.
Vivian Hurd opened the scoring for the Cavaliers in the 20th minute when she scored on an assist from Jenna Jacobson.
Dakota Valley scored a short time later to tie the match at one goal apiece heading into the break.
Six minutes into the second half, the weather made an appearance and delayed the game by an hour and a half.
Once the delay was over, St. Thomas More was back to form as it scored a pair of goals in an eight minute window.
The first came on an Erica Howard goal on an assist by Hurd in the 50th minute, followed by a Gabbie Robbins score eight minutes later on Jacobson’s second assist of the match.
The Trojans cut the deficit to one goal a few minutes later, but it was too late as the Cavaliers held on for the win.
St. Thomas More (2-2) will host West Central today at 11 a.m.
Boys Soccer
ST. THOMAS MORE 5, FREEMAN ACADEMY 0: The Cavaliers dominated the match that was stopped 47 minutes in because of lightning at the Dakota Field Soccer Complex.
Andrew Evans, Will Green and Isaac Rangel each scored goals in the win, while Jakob Brinkman scored two. Green finished with two assists and Brinkman added one assist. Three of the Cavaliers' goals came in the 39th minute of play.
St. Thomas More, 3-2, is at Belle Fourche Tuesday.