Central wrestlers roll to win over Douglas

Douglas had too many open weight classes to overcome as Rapid City Central went on the road for a 63-15 dual victory Tuesday night in Box Elder.

The Patriots started strong with a fall for a win in the 106-pound class as Kale Crowser beat Central's Connor Salazar.

Douglas forfeited at 113 and Steven Permann recorded a fall at 120 against Makenzie LeBlanc to give Central a 12-6 lead.

Blake Heckert continued the momentum for the Cobblers as he held off Morgan Sandal for an 8-7 win in the 126-pound class. Heckert took a lead in the third period and Sandal did everything he could to make up the points but Heckert held on for three points for Central.

The Cobblers had an open weight at 132 and Payton DeWitt got a win for the Patriots in a 12-6 decision over Dakohta Reynolds for Central to tie it at 15-15 after the 138-pound match. But it was all Cobblers after that.

Douglas had three open weights in the next four classes and Brayden Burrus won with a pin over Douglas' Logan Bowden to make it 39-15.

Daman Aguilar got the call for Central at 182 and he pinned the Patriots' Davion Freeman in the first period.

After a couple more open weights, Jackson Witte at 285 for Central got a dramatic pin in the third period to beat Malik Ahmed-Hosie and wrap up the win for Rapid City.

