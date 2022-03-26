Central's Yellow Mule shows out at West River AA Preview

Rapid City Central’s Matayah Yellow Mule looked impressive in her first outing of the new track and field season.

Five area schools in Class AA including Central, Rapid City Stevens, Spearfish, Douglas and Sturgis Brown kicked off the season in the boys and girls meet on a chilly Saturday morning at Sioux Park.

Yellow Mule made the most of the appearance with convincing wins in the triple jump and high jump, along with a solid performance in the 200 meter dash.

“I’m very excited and feel like I got a very good start to the season,” the senior said. “I’m definitely a little bit further than I was last year at this point, so it’s good to know that I can still go up from here.”

The Cobbler won the high jump with a 5-foot-2 inch leap and claimed the triple jump with a 37’ 9.25” mark. She only completed two reps in the triple jump after running the 200m while the rest of her flight competed in the sand.

“She’s just a competitor,” head coach Pat Moriarty said. “I know she’s been working all off season. I was pretty impressed with how she did today and it’s definitely a good start, but I know she has some pretty high goals and wants to accomplish a lot more.”

She enters the year with lofty expectations, she hopes to reach 5’ 6” in the high jump, 19’ 5” in the long jump and surpass 40’ in the triple jump.

“Those are a little bit higher than last year,” Yellow Mule said. “But I feel like if I shoot higher than I’ll work harder in order to achieve them.”

First year field boys field athlete Sam Catlette won the javelin throw with a 128' 8" toss.

“He’s never done track and is a baseball player,” Moriarty said. “He came out and threw 128’ and to start out with that having never competed in that event is pretty eye-catching right off the bat. The conditions aren’t the greatest with the wind but everybody came out and competed which is what’s important.”

Other top finishes for the Cobblers included: a 45.34 second 4-by-100m relay and a 133' 9" throw by Conner Warren in boys discus.

Rapid City Stevens

Stevens looked impressive and well-rounded on the girls and boys side of the meet Saturday.

The Raiders showed out on the boys side in particular in every aspect of the meet. Veteran head coach Paul Hendry feels good about the potential on his team.

"We like what we see," Hendry said. "Our boys team is pretty loaded from the sprints all the way up to the distance races, so we are pretty excited about them."

The boys recorded seven top finishes, including a 46' 4.5" shot put throw by Ben Goldy, a 20' 11" long jump by Killian Peterson, a 41.72 second 300m hurdle run by Tanner Lunders, a 15.99 second 110m hurdle run by Tanner Lunders, a 9 minute and 14 second 3200m run by Simeon Birnbaum and a 22.97 second 200m dash and a 11.22 second 100 dash by Justin Juniel."

The main objective for the Raiders on Saturday, however was to decide on a varsity roster.

"This was about getting kids out here and competing," Hendry said. "It ended up being a pretty nice day and we needed to get times, distances and heights to see who we have to go forward and figure out who our varisty team is.

Stevens girl winners included Ella Bradeen in the 100m, Baylee Van Zee 200m dash and 100m hurdles, Carsyn Mettler in the 400m, Brionna Hoslo in the 800m and Emily Adams with a 10' clearance in the pole vault.

Spearfish

Spearfish enjoyed a solid day of competition thanks to a deep roster on both of its teams.

"Numbers (are a strength) right now" head coach Aaron Nida said. "We have good numbers out. We have some young kids so we have to point them in the right direction for where they need to be. But that should help us out as a team."

The Spartan girls finished with six athletes on top. Peyton VanDeest won with a 5:26 mile, Anna Hoffman boasted a 51.01 second 300m hurdles, they ran a 51.14 second 4-by-100m relay, claimed an uncontested win in the 4-by-800m relay and Stella Marcus won with 16' 3" long jump.

Boys winners for Spearfish included, Kennan Urdiales' 2 minute 800 m run and 4:25 1600m run, an 8:42.47 4-by-800m relay and Brayden Delahoyde's 6'2" high jump.

Sturgis Brown

The Scoopers return a mix of valuable experience and young talent on their roster this season.

Aiden Heddermen headlines the team after placing eighth in the 110m hurdles at the AA State Meet last season. The sophomore won the pole vault as he cleared 11' 3". He also finished second in the 300m hurdles and third in the 110m hurdles Saturday.

"We have a lot of youth," head coach Blake Proefrock said. "But we have some pretty solid kids in the mid-distance area and solid sprinters."

Sturgis received first-place performances from Lexi Long with a 32' 9" throw in the girls shot put, Rider Inhofer with a 52.64 second run in the boys 400 m and Hedderman in the pole vault.

Douglas

The Patriots performed well at the meet with solid performances in the field events.

Head coach Michael Clark left the meet pleasantly surprised and impressed with his team.

"Our throws are a big strength and our jumps our solid," Clark said. "Throws are probably the biggest strength but jumps are a close second."

Mandalyn Nactigall lived up to that standard with a 104' 2" throw to win girls discus and Lamara Castaneda backed it up with a 98' 4" heave to win the girls javelin.

On the boys side, the Patriots cleaned up in the triple jump as Anthony Moser finished first with a 39' 4" jump and Terrell Archer finished second at 39' 10".

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com or on Twitter @AlexDoddShow

