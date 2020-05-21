Chadron State adds 31 to track and field roster

Chadron State College head track and field coach Riley Northrup has announced that the Eagles have signed 31 student-athletes to letters-of-intent.
Northrup, a Hot Springs native, has released the names of 16 women and 15 men who have signed letters of intent to become Eagles.
“The senior year is usually the best for track and field athletes and a lot of scholarship offers are based on how they did at the conference, district and state meets.” Northrup said. “None of that information is available from this year.
“So there’s more guesswork involved in our offers this year, but we already had most of these prospects in our sights, both as athletes and students, and that’s what we used to make our decisions. Not everybody we wanted is coming our way, but we’re excited about the 31 who we’ve signed. Their addition will give us about 75 on our roster next year.”
Northrup added that several of the incoming freshmen placed at their state meets last year and a number of them attended a camp that the CSC coaching staff conducted in January.
The recruits hail from five states. There are 10 from Nebraska, nine from Wyoming, seven from Colorado, three from South Dakota and two from Montana.
Among the South Dakota West River signing with Chadron State include Sawyer Enders-Irwin of Rapid City Stevens, Austin Alexander of Newell and Ethan Roberts of Rapid City Christian.
Following are the names of the women who are joining the Eagles, listed by their track and field specialties:
Sprints--Onalise Albaugh, Torrington, Wyo.; Sawyer Enders-Erwin, Rapid City Stevens; and Kaylee Wach, Ogallala, Neb. (also a pole vaulter).
Hurdles--Caitlyn Mueller, Creek Valley High at Chappell, Neb.
Distances--Kassyl Swinney, Gordon-Rushville, Neb.; Tukker Romey, Gering, Neb.; Heather Weare, Alliance, Neb. and Hannah Wilkie, Rangely, Colo.
Throws--Morgan Ekwall, Southeast High at Yoder, Wyo.
Jumps--Austin Alexander, Newell; Jourdaine Cerenil, Pine Bluffs, Wyo.; Brolin Morgan, McCook; Destiny Pelton, Fort Morgan, Colo.; and Kristie Hill, South Platte High at Big Springs, Neb. (pole vault).
Multi events--Johannah Christie, Star Valley High at Afton, Wyo., and Parker Mooren, Natrona County High at Casper.
The male recruits by specialties:
Sprints--Darias Harms, Simla, Colo., Greg Logsdon, Southeast High at Yoder, and Emory Yoosook, Kelly Walsh High at Casper. (Logsdon and Yoosook also are jumpers).
Hurdles--Tyson Edwards, Thunder Ridge High at Gillette; Logan Peila, Custer County High at Miles City, Mont.; and Creighton Trembly, Skyline High at Longmont, Colo.
Distances--Jayson Caudell, Rock Springs, Wyo.; Ethan Roberts, Rapid City Christian; Cale Schaefer, LaSalle, Colo., attended University High in Greeley; and Trey Schlueter, Ainsworth, Neb..
Throws--Parker Gosner, Windsor, Colo; Dan Reynolds, Middle Park High at Granby, Colo.; Reid Spady, Garden County High at Oshkosh; and Quest Savery, Custer County High at Miles City, Mont. (javelin).
Multi events--Dylan Soule, High Plains High at Polk, Neb.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!