Chadron State adds 31 to track and field roster

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chadron State College head track and field coach Riley Northrup has announced that the Eagles have signed 31 student-athletes to letters-of-intent.

Northrup, a Hot Springs native, has released the names of 16 women and 15 men who have signed letters of intent to become Eagles.

“The senior year is usually the best for track and field athletes and a lot of scholarship offers are based on how they did at the conference, district and state meets.” Northrup said. “None of that information is available from this year.

“So there’s more guesswork involved in our offers this year, but we already had most of these prospects in our sights, both as athletes and students, and that’s what we used to make our decisions. Not everybody we wanted is coming our way, but we’re excited about the 31 who we’ve signed. Their addition will give us about 75 on our roster next year.”

Northrup added that several of the incoming freshmen placed at their state meets last year and a number of them attended a camp that the CSC coaching staff conducted in January.

The recruits hail from five states. There are 10 from Nebraska, nine from Wyoming, seven from Colorado, three from South Dakota and two from Montana.