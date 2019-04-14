Just two touchdowns were scored during Chadron State College's spring football game Saturday morning, but head coach Jay Long said he was happy with nearly every aspect of the contest.
The game ended in a 15-15 tie.
"Any time the Eagles win and there are no injuries, I'm happy," Long said. "I thought we had a great atmosphere. We didn't have any glaring errors, there were no turnovers and just four or five penalties. But most of all we had great energy and made some big plays on both sides of the ball. Everybody played hard and seemed to have fun.
"I think we showed lot of promise for this fall," he continued. "There are places where we need to get better, but at least we're on the right track. I also believe we've got really good candidates for playing time at nearly every position."
Both touchdowns came on pass plays. Young signal callers saw most of the action because Dalton Holst, a junior this fall, has been the starter the past two years and saw limited action Saturday.
The first TD occurred midway in the third period with sophomore quarterback Tyler Hyland at the controls of the White team. He completed a 9-yard pass to senior wide receiver Tevon Wright, then looked to pass again, but kept the ball and ran for 15 yards to midfield.
Two plays later, Hyland lofted a long pass that Wright went high and caught in the west end zone. Officially, the pass covered 39 yards.
Early in the fourth quarter, another young quarterback, Brady Fullmer, a graduate of Southeast High at Yoder, Wyo., also hooked up with Wright. This time the line of scrimmage was the White's 15. Wright, one of three CSC senior receivers who have played since they were freshmen, hauled in the pass just past midfield and set sail to the east end zone for an apparent 85-yard touchdown.
More big pass plays were to follow. The first saw another freshman quarterback, Riley Hill of Greybull, Wyo., connect with Chad Mikelson, who made a one-handed grab that carried inside the Red 10 for a 33-yard gain.
But the drive died there, when junior linebacker Louis Smith halted the white team's march with a nine-yard sack.
The game had other big plays, including the very first one, when Hyland connected with Mikelson on a 40-yard catch and run. The longest run was a 41-yard jaunt by sophomore Elijah Myles, who was finally run out of bounds and landed in a pile of snow that had been removed from the field by the players and coaches on Friday so the game could be played.
Additional "points" were awarded in between quarters, when individuals on each side competed head to head in imaginative contests of skill.
The Eagles will have one final week of low-contact practices before calling it off for finals.
Offense rallies to beat SDSU defense
The South Dakota State University offense rallied for 33 second-half points in the 2019 Spring Game as the Blue team pulled off a 47-37 comeback victory over the White squad Saturday in Brookings.
Playing in front of a full house with modified rules at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex, the Jackrabbit defense built a 25-14 lead at half, but the offense found its rhythm in the final period to win the intrasquad scrimmage.
Game highlights
• J'Bore Gibbs threw for 148 yards and a touchdown, Matt Connors (8 for 12, 108 yards passing) scrambled for a score on the ground and Kurt Walding threw for 55 yards and completed five passes.
• St. Thomas More graduate Jake Aanderud caught the lone touchdown pass in the second half, going 55 yards for the score on his only catch of the game.
• Michael Wandmaker led the offense with three catches, finishing with 38 total receiving yards. Adam Anderson's 50 receiving yards was second-most on the blue team.
• Mikey Daniel had seven carries for 22 yards and a pair of scores, while Blair Mulholland (who had 27 yards on 10 carries) added another rushing touchdown.
• Pierre Strong had the longest rush of the day (35) on his way to 43 total yards on six carries.
• Kyle Tuttle led the way with eight tackles, picking up a pair of tackles for loss, to lead the defense. Logan Backhaus, Levi Brown and Preston Tetzlaff each had seven tackles.
• Five Jackrabbits recorded sacks: Tolu Ogunrinde, Austin Smenda, Elijah Wilson, Xavier Ward and Cade Terveer.
• Marshon Harris paced the defensive backfield with a pair of pass breakups.
• SDSU's defense forced seven three-and-outs, logged five sacks and tallied points with six tackles for loss.
• The Jackrabbits tallied 513 total yards of offense.
• Chase Vinatieri and Jake Wolfe each hit all five of their PATs and were 2 for 4 on FGs. Both split the uprights from distances of 40 and 44 yards.