LARAMIE, Wyo. — Sean Chambers passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more as Wyoming beat UNLV 53-17 in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams on Saturday night.
Chambers was 5 of 12 for 124 yards with no interceptions and ran 12 times for 102 yards. Titus Swen had 136 yards rushing and a touchdown on 14 carries, Brett Brenton ran seven times for 82 yards and Xazavian Valladay rushed 13 times for 58 yards and two scores.
The Cowboys (4-1) had 374 yards rushing and 498 yards of total offense.
The Rebels (1-3) opened the scoring on Daniel Gutierrez's 40-yard field goal and took a 10-7 lead on Armani Rogers' 54-yard pass to Giovanni Fauolo Sr. late in the first quarter.
Wyoming scored 26 points in the second quarter to lead 33-10 at the half. After a scoreless third quarter, the Cowboys outscored the Rebels 20-7 in the fourth.
Late turnovers doom Eagles
For the second straight week, Chadron State College football saw a close game slip away in the final seconds, as Colorado Mesa University sealed the game on CSC's final drive with an interception return for a touchdown to win 42-30.
CMU improved to 2-2 overall, and 2-1 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play, while Chadron State is 1-3.
You have free articles remaining.
The game was a back-and-forth slugfest in which the lead changed five times. CMU led for nearly 21 minutes, combined, in the first half, while CSC was in control for the entire third quarter and nearly half of the fourth. What ultimately tipped things in the Mavericks' favor were two interception returns for scores late in the fourth quarter.
Elijah Myles led the Eagles with 117 yards rushing, while Cole Thurness had 98 yards on nine receptions and a touchdown.
On defense Travis Wilson's 14 tackles were a team-high, followed by Tyler Lewis with 13.
CSC returns to the road next Saturday when it travels to Gunnison, Colo., to face Western Colorado.