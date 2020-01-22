Changes sought in football classifications, soccer season

At its meeting Wednesday, the SDHSAA board of directors approved a request for proposals that outlines what broadcasters will have to provide in order to get the winning bid.

According to the RFP, broadcasters must offer live telecasts of state events that include football, girls’s and boys’ basketball, volleyball, wrestling, chorus and orchestra and track and field. The broadcaster must specify if other events will be broadcast live, on the internet or tape delayed.

SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos said that the language in the RFP had to be updated to reflect changes in the media world. The contract would allow the high bidder to resell a broadcast on the internet to outlets that wanted to show an event.

Swartos noted that newspapers and radio stations have changed in the past 15 years, with some of them offering the live stream of events on their websites.

“Media has changed,” Swartos aid. “Radio stations and newspapers do webcasts.”

Swartos said the bid documents will be sent out this week. The bids are due back at the SDHSAA office on April 9. They will be opened on April 14 and the bid letting will take place at the SDHSAA annual meeting on April 21.

SDHSAA board refuses to consider Sunday activities