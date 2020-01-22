Changes sought in football classifications, soccer season

PIERRE — The state’s high school athletic directors will discuss a possible change in football classifications and the soccer season when they meet in late March.
The South Dakota High School Activities Association board of directors found out about the proposed changes Wednesday as they reviewed a report from the football advisory committee.
At its last meeting, the football advisory committee voted unanimously to propose changing to five football classifications, down from seven. According to the committee report, there have been multiple schools asking for some sort of change in the classification structure.
The proposal calls for:
Class 11AA — to include the nine largest schools by male-only average daily membership and Sioux Falls O’Gorman. O’Gorman was included because it always goes up a division to complete with the largest schools. Teams in this class would play a nine game schedule and have an eight team postseason.
Class 11A — to include the next 16 largest schools by male-only ADM. Teams in this class would play a nine game schedule and have an eight team postseason.
Class 11B — to include all remaining schools with a 56.001 male-only ADM and greater. Teams in this division would play a eight game schedule and have a 16 team postseason.
Class 9A — to include the top half of all nine-man teams by male-only ADM. Teams in this division would play an eight game schedule and have a 16 team postseason.
Class 9B — to include the bottom half of all nine-man teams by male-only ADM which would play an eight game schedule and have a 16 team postseason.
Currently there are seven divisions, four for 11-man football and three for nine-man football.
The change must be approved by the athletic directors and then by the SDHSAA board. It would take effect in 2021 fall season.
Athletic directors will also consider a proposal from the soccer advisory committee that calls for changing the sport from a fall activity to a spring activity.
SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director John Krogstrand said with football and volleyball in the fall, some schools have a tough time fielding soccer teams.
“A spring season, potentially allows those athletes to participate,” Krogstrand said.
All Nations Football Conference looks at adding teams
The inaugural season of the All Nations Football Conference was a success. That was the message that the South Dakota High School Activities Association’s board of directors heard Wednesday from Lower Brule Superintendent Lance Witte.
Witte said the conference started with 12 teams from tribal schools. Three of those schools weren’t regularly fielding football teams. The schools saw a participation increase of 60%, Witte said.
“This is a tremendous success story,” said SDHSAA board member Brian Maher of Sioux Falls.
With more players on the teams, Witte said athletes were more likely to stick with the sport. “It’s just been a better overall experience for athletes,” Witte said.
Crow Creek was the first champion of the conference with the championship game played at the Dakota Dome in front of about 1,200 people.
Witte asked the board if it would be possible to play the conference championship game during the SDHSAA football championships at the Dakota Dome. He said there may be time available the morning of Nov. 14 prior to the 11AAA game.
The conference is in negotiations to add four schools, Witte said, two from Nebraska as well as teams from Standing Rock and McLaughlin.
SDHSAA seeking bids for broadcast rights
For the first time in 15 years, the South Dakota High School Activities Association is seeking bids on the broadcast rights for its championship games. Those rights are currently held by South Dakota Public Broadcasting
At its meeting Wednesday, the SDHSAA board of directors approved a request for proposals that outlines what broadcasters will have to provide in order to get the winning bid.
According to the RFP, broadcasters must offer live telecasts of state events that include football, girls’s and boys’ basketball, volleyball, wrestling, chorus and orchestra and track and field. The broadcaster must specify if other events will be broadcast live, on the internet or tape delayed.
SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos said that the language in the RFP had to be updated to reflect changes in the media world. The contract would allow the high bidder to resell a broadcast on the internet to outlets that wanted to show an event.
Swartos noted that newspapers and radio stations have changed in the past 15 years, with some of them offering the live stream of events on their websites.
“Media has changed,” Swartos aid. “Radio stations and newspapers do webcasts.”
Swartos said the bid documents will be sent out this week. The bids are due back at the SDHSAA office on April 9. They will be opened on April 14 and the bid letting will take place at the SDHSAA annual meeting on April 21.
SDHSAA board refuses to consider Sunday activities
Events sanctioned by the South Dakota High School Activities Association aren’t held on Sundays. And that isn’t about to change if the SDHSAA board of directors has its way.
At the board’s meeting on Wednesday, SDHSAA staff presented an amendment to the association’s constitution that would allow fine arts events on Sundays. Swartos explained that some national debate events are held on a Thursday through Monday schedule. If South Dakota students attend those events, he said, they can’t compete on Sundays because of a rule in the association’s constitution.
Maher said each school district has a calendar that jammed with activities. He often gets asked if an activity can be held on Sunday since no other day of the week is available.
Maher said he tells them, “There’s a reason that day’s unavailable.” Maher also noted that there are debate events that don’t include Sunday participation.
“I wonder why we would endorse having our students gone on Sunday,” Maher said.
Board member Craig Cassens of Faulkton was also skeptical of the amendment.
“It’s going to be setting that precedent for future requests,” Cassens said.
By passing the first reading of the amendment, the board wouldn’t be endorsing the idea, Swartos said, but rather passing it along to the membership.
If the board doesn’t approve the first reading, Swartos said, 30 member schools would need to submit a petition asking for the amendment 30 days prior to the association’s annual meeting in April.
That’s what will have to happen as none of the board members would make a motion to pass the first reading of the amendment.