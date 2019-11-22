The Sioux Falls Christian volleyball team pulled away in the fifth set as it advanced to the semifinal round of the Class A state tournament with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Winner at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center on Thursday.
The Chargers took the first set 25-12 to earn a 1-0 lead, but the Warriors wouldn’t go down without a fight as they took the next set 25-21.
Christian regained the lead at 2-1 with another 25-12 win in the third, before Winner tied it again with a 25-16 victory in the fourth.
In the deciding set, the Chargers pulled away late en route to a 15-10 victory.
Abby Glanzer had a big game to lead Christian, finishing with 28 kills, while leading the way in digs with 26.
Kelsi Heard paced the Chargers with 55 assists, while Caitlyn Pruis chipped in with 12 kills and Sydney Tims added 11.
Morgan Hammerbeck led the Warriors with 16 kills, Ellie Brozik added 15 kills and Mackenzie Levi finished with 24 assists.
Sioux Falls Christian will take on Miller with a spot in the finals on the line today at 4:30 p.m., while the Warriors take on Elk Point-Jefferson in a consolation matchup.
MILLER 3, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 0: Led by a big game from Kadye Fernholz, Miller scored a victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in the first round of the Class A state Tournament on Thursday.
Kadye finished with 27 kills and 11 digs as the Rustlers cruised to a 25-20, 25-12, 25-20 victory.
Rachel Oligmueller led Miller in assists with 45, while Storm Johnson chipped in with 12 kills.
Sophia Giorgio paced the Huskies with 24 assists, Riley Donnelly had seven kills and Katelyn Chytka added 13 digs.
You have free articles remaining.
MCCOOK CENTRAL/MONTROSE 3, GROTON AREA 1: The Cougars earned their spot in the semifinal round of the Class A tournament with a four-set victory over Groton Area.
McCook Central/Montrose won the first set 25-17, before the Tigers took the second 25-19.
From there, the Cougars took over as they won the next set 25-16, before closing it out with a 25-21 fourth set win.
Aleah Ries led MCM with 16 kills, while Jacy Pulse and Abigail Van Ruler finished with 13 kills apiece.
Emily Bies paced the Cougars with 40 assists.
Nicole Marzahn paced the Tigers 15 kills and Kaylin Kucker finished with 28 assists.
McCook Central/Montrose takes on Dakota Valley today at 6:15 p.m., while Groton plays Madison at 2:45 p.m.
DAKOTA VALLEY 3, MADISON 0: The Panthers continued to roll as they defeated Madison in the opening round of the Class A tournament on Thursday.
Dakota Valley picked up the win with victories 25-23, 25-23 and 25-16.
Ally Beresford paced the Panthers with 28 assists and 14 digs, while Rachel Rosenquist finished with nine kills.
The Bulldogs were led by Grace Nelson’s 12 assists, followed by eight kills for Abby Brooks.