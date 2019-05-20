After a year of training and observing at the University of Missouri, Chelsey Christensen stepped right in this past season with some of the top gymnasts in the Southeast Conference and the country.
It was a year to remember for Christensen, a seven-time high school state champion for Rapid City Central and a four-time Level 10 state and regional qualifier who competed for the Spearfish Gymnastics Academy
"It was so much fun, just getting to travel everywhere with my team. It's indescribable," she said Saturday in an interview with the Journal while back in Rapid City for a few days to visit family. "We got to fly to all of these different parts of the country. It is so much fun with the bond you get to create with your teammates and competing for your school. It was amazing."
She competed on the uneven parallel bars in all 13 meets this season as a sophomore. She also made the starting lineup in the vault for nine meets, and one meet she competed on the floor experience.
On the vault, she earned a career-best 9.8 points on the bars three times and twice received 9.8s on the vault, including at the NCAA Regional meet.
She got a 9.8 on the floor exercise in her lone performance in that event.
Christensen trained with the team but did not compete in any meets her freshman season. In women’s gymnastics, it is rare for athletes to redshirt, compared to other college sports.
"I came in hurt, and as you come in older, the pounding is hard on your body," she said. "There are not a lot of gymnasts who redshirt because it is harder to last that long."
Christensen came to Missouri two seasons ago off of ankle surgery, and she said it took a lot of hard work to crack the Tiger lineup.
"When I came in, I really wasn't allowed to do a lot. But this last summer, I worked really hard. The coaches saw that and really believed in me and finally got me out there," she said. "It was really great to see all of that hard work pay off, and everyone seeing that I am working hard."
Christensen said she was a little surprised to see as much action as she did, but at the same time, she wasn't. She said she just had to concentrate on herself and the grind of hard work.
"I don't really focus on what other people are doing. I just try to make myself better every day, and whatever I need to do, that's what I will do," she said. "I was really excited when I made it into the lineups. But it was what I was working for."
While it would be natural to be affected by the bright lights and nerves the first time out, Christensen said that wasn't the case in her first meet at Arizona.
After all, she competed in several national Junior Olympic meets, including placing fourth in the all-around at the 2015 J.O. National Invitational Tournament.
"We practiced those routines for months before we even got out there," she said. "For my first meet, there were two girls in front of me who had fallen, and I was able to go up and hit the routine really well, so that was exciting, to just turn it around for our team at that meet.
"My teammates were cheering so loud, so there was something about it, it didn't matter. For the rest of the meet, we didn't have a fall at all, so it was great how it turned around just like that."
Christensen said the Tigers lose “six or seven” seniors, but gain “six or seven” talented incoming freshmen. Despite the competition, she said she can't wait to work with them.
"It definitely is going to be hard to make those lineups, but that is just what makes our team better,” she said. “We all just hard together, and that makes our team a family. I'm sure when they come in it is going to make me better. I am going to push them, and they are going to push me.”
One of her personal highlights was when the Tigers hosted Alabama in a nationally-televised meet on the SEC Network. She competed against Spearfish Gymnastics Academy teammate Wynter Childers.
It was a special day for both Christensen and Childers.
"It was great, and Wynter is amazing too," Christensen said. "She has done so well in the SEC. Getting to compete in the same arena was so great. I could hear her cheering across the gym … just hearing that familiar voice. It kind brings a sense of home, like we were up in South Dakota again, so that was great."
This summer she will work on new skills; a new series on the beam, a new vault, and looking to perfect those enough to stay in the lineup and take her routines to the next level.
"For me, now that I have been out there to compete, it is focusing on the details and all of that," she said.
Christensen's goal for the future is for Missouri to qualify for the national meet. This past year the rules were changed and only the top eight teams in the country advanced to the NCAA championships.
"That was crazy because there was so much competition this year," she said. "We're moving up and I think we'll get there."
Getting to compete in the NCAA Championships would mean a lot to her individually as well.
"That's what we are all competing for," she said.
Christensen will return to Columbia to begin her summer workouts in two weeks. Before that, though, she will leave for Costa Rica for a week and participate in the school's Soles4Souls program.
"We're going to go give shoes for people in underprivileged areas. It's just great,” she said. “It creates jobs for people who can work, and we give shoes to kids who can then go to school with their shoes. It is going to be a different experience, I'm so excited."
Her plans are to go to medical school and possibly follow in her mother's footsteps, Dr. Rochelle Christensen.
She got a little jump on her career and exposure to the health care field, working in a hospital in Columbia as a Clinical Care Team Assistant. She's also involved in volunteer work on campus at Missouri. In fact, she's in charge of all of the opportunities they will do as a team.
"When I grow up, I just want to help people," she said. "The medical field is a great way to do that, and this mission trip is a great way as well. I'm really excited about it because I just want to help people."
A gymnast “my whole life,” Christensen can’t help reflect back on how it all began and where she is now.
She said she was fortunate to have strong coaching in her gymnastics career in Rapid City and Spearfish.
"I wouldn't have been able to get where I am without Phil and Chris Summers (Spearfish Gymnastics Academy). They are absolutely amazing,” she said. “But everyone here in Rapid City too has been great too.
“I feel so fortunate to grow up here."